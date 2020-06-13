Geisinger and Waverly Police Department partner for K9 services

Wyatt

Geisinger and the Waverly Police Department have partnered to purchase a K9 police dog to support law enforcement activities and maintain patient and staff safety at Geisinger Marworth.

The dog, a German Shepherd named Wyatt, will join the department this summer after completing the required K9 training.

At Marworth, Geisinger’s inpatient substance use disorder treatment campus in Waverly, Wyatt will perform regular searches to find and prevent the use of illicit substances, supporting patients’ ongoing recovery efforts.

“Unfortunately, addiction is a relentless and all-consuming illness, and sustained recovery is a life-long journey,” said Jordan Barbour, director of operations for Geisinger addiction medicine. “The ability to perform random searches primarily serves as a deterrent, but also supports the safety of the patient community.”

Previously, Geisinger contracted with a private agency to perform monthly K9 searches of the Marworth campus. The public-private partnership between Waverly PD and Marworth will allow both entities, as well as the broader Waverly community, to have access to Wyatt’s K9 capabilities.

“We are beyond thankful to welcome our newest member of the police force K9 unit, Wyatt,” said Kenneth James, chief of the Waverly Police Department. “We could not have welcomed him without support from our community and partnership with Geisinger. Having a dedicated narcotics K9 team is an efficient and effective way to help eliminate drugs from Marworth. This creates a safer environment for both patients and staff and reduces criminal activity both inside and outside the facility. Wyatt is a great asset to our team, and I know his duties for the community will not go unnoticed.”

For more information about Geisinger’s partnership with the Waverly PD, visit Geisinger.org/Wyatt or call 866-250-5730.