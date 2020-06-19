Pa. utility shutoff moratorium upheld

FACTORYVILLE — The seniors of Lackawanna Trail had their last year of school cut short added by a canceled prom and a traditional class night due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, they were able to have a last celebration before the big graduation next week with a virtual class night and a parade through town on Friday, June 12.

The virtual Class Night was held through Zoom at 5 p.m. It recognized the eighty-five graduating seniors celebrating their time at Trail as well as their earned awards and scholarships.

“We would all much rather meet in the PS Bank Auditorium at Lackawanna Trail Junior Senior High School,” principal Mark Murphy said in his opening speech in the virtual presentation. “But we’re excited to bring this program to your homes, and we hope that you’ve taken this opportunity to create special memories with your grsduation that will last a lifetime.”

Murphy listed the seniors and their future plans of either attending college or entering the work force. He encourages the parents watching Class Night to show the seniors some love with hugs, kisses, high fives, and photos.

“Let your neighborhood know you’ve got a graduating senior in the house and your Lion pride runs deep,” he said.

Athletic director Ed Gaidula presented two students, one male and one female, the District 2 Scholar Athlete and the Athlete of the Year Award. The female recipient was Victoria James for her four years as a member of the cross-country and track team, MVP for track from 2017-2018, and captain of cross-country for two years, just to name a few of her accomplishments.

“She (James) currently holds the record for the 800-meter event, 1600-meter event, and the 3200-meter event,” said Gaidula.

The male recipient of the two athletic awards was Mark Dunkle, who lettered three years of football, three years of track and field, and one year of wrestling.

“He (Dunkle) was selected an as all-stars in wrestling his senior year, and finished second in districts,” said Gaidula. “He was selected All Conference in football his junior year. He served as a team captain for the football team Jose senior year.”

Shannon Kuchak, principal of student management, presented the community scholarships and awards.

“Though this time has come to an end, we are very excited with what the future holds for each and every one of them,” she said. “We are confident they will succeed in whatever fields they have chosen to pursue.”

Kuchak acknowledges the local businesses for financially helping the graduates in their future endeavors despite them struggling from the pandemic.

“We cannot begin to thank them in words,” she said. “And we encourage everyone to patronize these businesses so they can get back on their feet as we begin to reopen our local economy.”

The following scholarships were: Ambassador Against Drub Scholarship, Allison Swanchak and her sister Madison Swanchak; Dalton Lions’ Club Scholarship Award, Mikenna Lee and Monica Stuenzi; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship, Mikenna Lee; Factoryville Men’s Civic Club Carol Decker Memorial Scholarship, Nico Berrios; Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club Fred Loch Memorial Scholarship Award, Mikenna Lee; Feel Good Charities “Paying it Forward” Scholarship, Rachel Saxton; Interact “Service Above Self” Scholarship, Isabella Jagoe; Lackawanna Trail Booster Club Scholarship, Nico Berrios, Monica Stuenzi, and Isaac Vierling; Lackawanna Trail Education Association Scholarship, Monica Stuenzi; Lackawanna Trail Friends of Music Scholarship, Abby Dalton for the choral award and Rachel Saxton for the band award; Helen & Walter Lippert Scholarship, Mark Dunkle; Trail Rotary’s Service and Leadership Award in Memory of Brianna Smarkusky Class of 2013, Ethan Palaskas and Rachel Saxton; Ann Wall Scholarship, Nick Maskaly.

Senior Rachel Saxton, who is the 2020 Class Historian, shared a class reflection with her fellow soon-to-be graduates. Using “Back to the Future” references, she went back in time in they year 2007 when she first started becoming a student of Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center. She recalled playing zombie tag, playing in an obstacle course with monkey bars, and field trips to Dorney Park. She remembered adjusting to a new building during 7th grade at the Laclawnna Trail Jr.Sr. High School. She advised her friends to “cherish every moment” since they are soon to become adults.

“This summer, I like to challenge you to take some time, and just be a kid before it’s too late,” she said. “My hope is that all of you will keep memories from your past, look forward to the memories you will make in the future, and most importantly, take some time to make memories now.”

The virtual Class Night ended with displaying photos of the seniors when they were children. The display was set to songs including Photograph by Nickelback, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by Green Day, and We Are Young by Fun, and We are the Champions by Queen.

At 7pm, the seniors met at the high school’s parking lot to get ready for the parade. They were greeted by the faculty and staff holding balloons and signs. The seniors either drove or rode in decorated vehicles showing their school spirit. Some of them even rode in a trolley by Gilbride Limousine in Olyphant, which is owned by the father of senior Madison Williams.

Dressed in a bright jacket, senior Owen Scioscia rode in his father’s car while waving from the sunroof.

“It’s relieving that I’m leaving,” he said. “But the place (Trail) was home for me for a long time, and it’s nice we get to do something special despite everything that’s going on.”

Senior Liam Trunk rode in the parade with his family including his brother Zander and sister Lilly.

“It really sucks that we didn’t get a regular end of school year,” said Liam. “But we’ll never forget this (parade).”

The parade went from the parking lot to the neighboring towns including Nicholson, the downtown section of Dalton, then through the Waverly Corners to Route 407 passing through the Fleetville, and back to the school again. They were escorted by the local police and fire companies from Factoryville, Dalton, and Fleetville. En route, friends and family members greeted the seniors with signs saying Class of 2020.

The graduation will take place at the auditorium behind the high school on Friday, June 26.