Locals receive degrees from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 720 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 16. A second virtual degree conferral occurred on May 29 for students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. The virtual degree conferrals, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes interim President Paul Adams and interim Provost Terese Wignot.

Because Wilkes University could not hold its 73rd spring commencement ceremony, an in-person graduation ceremony is planned for Sept. 12, 2020, in the McHale Athletic Center of the University Center on Main on the Wilkes campus. Individuals completing degrees in both spring and summer will be individually recognized at the ceremony. Those receiving graduate degrees will be recognized at a 10 a.m. ceremony and those receiving undergraduate degrees will be recognized at 3 p.m. Wilkes University is committed to honoring graduates at the September ceremony, but final plans are dependent on the guidance of national and local health officials.

• Gracie Franko of Tunkhannock earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies.

• Patrick Gilhooley of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

• Timothy Mislevy of Tunkhannock earned a Master of Science degree in education.

• Raeva Mulloth of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience.

• Ashley Napoli of Tunkhannock earned a Master of Science degree in education.

• Gary Phillips of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Science degree in education.

• Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience.

• Marilyn Pryle of Clarks Green earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership/curriculum & instruction.

• Alyssa Tufano of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

• Mark Wiernusz of Tunkhannock earned a Bachelor of Science degree inmechanical engineering.