NEWTON TWP. — After six years of being lead pastor of Countryside Community Church, Mark Terwilliger bids adieu as he and his wife Phyllis are leaving for York.

On Sunday, June 21, they were seated under the church’s carport for a drive-by farewell celebration. To keep with social distancing, friends including church members stayed in their cars as they lined up in front of the church to say goodbye to them.

“I will fondly remember Countryside’s hospitality and welcoming spirit,” said Mark. “Members are very caring for one another and for people in the community at large.”

Jeff Warren, Countryside’s administrator/treasurer, posted a video on the church’s website of a tribute for the Mark and Phyllis’ time at the church. In the video, friends wish the Terwillgers well and say goodbye to him. The video also has photos of Mark and Phyllis. Pictures include Mark performing guitar with Countryside’s band and choir in the annual Holy Hootenanny held at the Church of St. Benedict as well as Mark and Phyllis participating in the CROP Hunger Walk. Mark and Phyllis will remember Countryside being very supportive in relaunching the Abington Ministerium, which sponsors the Dalton Food Pantry and has held the CROP walks and the Holy Hootenanny. He saw hosting the Musical Mission Tour from South Bend, Indiana as an annual highlight.

The Terwillgers will remember Countryside’s worship and faith in action as they address immediate needs of people as well as seeking ways to address long-term needs. An example that Mark acknowledges is Countryside’s initiation of the Greater Scranton Homeless Coalition and how the church networked with many other churches, social service agencies, and volunteers to address issues contributing to homelessness.

“I will remember Countryside’s strong lay leadership – in mission, mentoring youth, outreach to community children, worship and preaching, organizing fellowship events throughout the years, keeping up their new facility, and financing their ministries,” he said.

Pastor Mark and Phyllis will be moving to York, PA, where Mark will be a pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church. Jim Hollister will be the new pastor of Countryside Community Church starting Wednesday, July 1.