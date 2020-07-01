Lackawanna Trail Graduating in the green phase

Lackawanna Trail Jr. Sr. high school principal Mark Murphy gives a welcome speech to the graduates. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Commended student Connor Tobin speaks to his fellow graduates. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Alec Jones gives his valedictorian speech. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Allison Swanchak waits to walk up to receive her diploma. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Graduates shoot confetti in the air as the graduation comes to an end. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

FACTORYVILLE – The green phase allowed Lackawanna Trail Jr. Sr. High School to have its 64th annual graduation commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. It was at Lion’s Pride Stadium on a sunny evening of Friday, June 26. Following social distance guidelines, the graduates’ seats were apart from each other. Since Trail’s concert band didn’t get to rehearse due to the early end of the school year, the pre-recorded processional and recessional were both played on speakers.

Principal Mark Murphy welcomed the graduates. He expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate the graduation with them in-person, which seemed impossible a month ago. “This is where these students have made so many fond memories over the years,” he said. “For being a part of the marching band and the cheerleading teams to the track and field events. Our cross country team’s home course ends right here after a growing stretch through those woods and up a hill. And of course, this is where our football Lions have produced back-to-back district championships and deep runs into the state playoffs that have dazzled fans and become part of the community’s roar.”

Murphy recognized the athletic accomplishments of many of the graduates made through the years. He acknowledged Tori James for rebuilding the women’s track and field program. He mentioned that graduates Lexi Deutsch and Monica Stuenzi inspiried a new generation of women basketball players. He acknowledged Josh Brown for “unleashing fury” as the opposing quarterback, earning him the nickname “The Blond Assassin,” And many others.

“Those classrooms behind you,” Murphy told the family members in the audience, “are where the graduates dreamed of one day, on a sunny sweltering June night, they would sit in a cap and gown on the cusp of their next journey celebrating their time at Lackawanna Trail together as a class, knowing that scoreboard would be lit one more time.”

Murphy recognized the graduates academic accomplishments. He said that out of the 84 graduates, 54 of them plan to attend two to four-year colleges or universities. He said that 22 of them will enter the work force. He said that five of them will be enlisted in the U.S. Army, Navy, or ROTC.

He encouraged the next “group of dreamers” from this school and told them about the “mountains that they scaled.”

Shannon Kuchak, K-12 principal of student management, presented the department awards to the graduates. She recalled when she was a teacher and the graduates were “nervous and excited 4th graders.”

“Though it wasn’t for long, I truly enjoyed having the opportunity to see these high schoolees grow into such incredible young men and women,” she said. “I can remember many of your passions and interests in those days, and it has been a delight to see these passions and interests change over time and even grow into career paths for many of you.”

Kuchak listed the following awards: art award, Paige Hyde; music award, Abby Dalton; business department award, Isaac Vierling; English department award, Liam Trunk; French award, Virginia Van Fleet; Spanish award, Monica Stuenzi; math department award and science department awards, Mark Dunckle; social studies award, Monica Stuenzi; technology education award, Luke Baldwin.

Commended student Connor Tobin told his fellow graduates in his speech that they will face more responsibilities as they either enter the work force, go to college, or join the military.

“Each of us must take charge and learn to care for ourselves,” he said.

Tobin said on a lighter note that the responsibilities will have freedom to go with them.

“College students get to choose their own major,” he said. “Those entering the military will get to see more of the world and get paid for it. And those entering the work force get to earn money and may eventually have their own apartment or house.”

Salutatorian Monica Stuenzi expressed gratitude to God, her parents, Trail’s staff and faculty, and lastly her fellow graduates.

“You guys shaped me into what I am today,” she said. “You have shown me compassion, acceptance, and support, and friendship. You have made me laugh. You have made me cry. You have made me cry because I’m laughing so hard. Graduating here today with all of you present means the world. Each one of you make up the Class of 2020, and without everyone, it wouldn’t be the same.”

Valedictorian Alec Jones recalled in his speech when Murphy called and gave him the “award of public speaking” for having the highest grades.

”Two weeks ago, Dr. Murphy called to congratulate me on my class ring and inform me that I would have the privilege to speak at my graduation,” he said as the audience laughed. “What I heard was my award for being first in my class was public speaking.”

Jones said he eventually realized the speech he was about to make was more than just about him.

“This day is not only a celebration of all the work that we the Class of 2020 put in here at Lackawanna Trail,” he said. “But also a chance for those who made our success possible to see us undergo our last milestone before we enter adulthood.”

Jones thanked his teachers and coaches for their support. He also thanked his classmates for their help. The commencement ended with the graduates shooting confetti in the air after throwing their caps.