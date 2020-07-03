These beach-goers, who visited Lake Jean at Ricketts Glen State Park on Thursday morning, were careful about leaving6 feet or more between family groups as they spread blankets on the sand or entered the water to swim or wade with their children. Swimming is free in Lake Jean at Ricketts Glen State Park in Sullivan County and in the Sand Springs Lake at Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County. The site for swimming at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County is an inground pool, with an entrance free of $6 for swimmers, $5 for senior citizens, and free for children. Rhiannon Summers, an Environmental Educator at Ricketts Glen, said she expects many people will visit area parks to hike or swim over the Fourth of July weekend. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reminds them to maintain social distance and to wear masks when they are not in the water.