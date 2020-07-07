Home News Biden to visit Dunmore News Biden to visit Dunmore July 7, 2020 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Dunmore on Thursday. The former vice president will tour a metal works facility and deliver remarks on his economic recovery plan. Check back for updates. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mountain View Garden club to learn about honey bees Actors Circle to present ‘The Miss Firecracker Contest’ Art of the Abingtons to launch art studio tour in fall 2025 View Comments