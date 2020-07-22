Flexibility part of return to school plans at AH

The Abington Heights School Board is planning for a full return to school for the fall, but superintendent Michael Mahon advised parents to plan for child-care arrangements under the hybrid or fully virtual class options.

The ever-changing public health issues involved in dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have led to the school district assessing multiple possibilities for the 2020-21 school year. The 2019-20 school year ended with nearly three months of at-home learning when schools all around Pennsylvania were ordered closed to in-person lessons.

The July 15 school board meeting, conducted virtually through Zoom and made available publicly through You Tube Live Stream, was dominated by discussions of how the next school year will be conducted.

Mahon and board members used the meeting to get the idea out that parents may want to consider transporting students to school as much as possible to alleviate potential social distancing problems on buses. That is just one of the ways education may be different, even if conducted entirely in school buildings in the upcoming academic year.

In his superintendent’s report, Mahon described the three ways the school district has to be prepared to offer instruction.

“We have all been planning for the idea that we want to open our doors for all students at the same time on the first day of school,” Mahon said. “That presents a great amount of challenge, but that has been our approach.”

Mahon said a hybrid return that splits learning between classroom and virtual is a second option.

“Certainly, in more challenging circumstances, a virtual return is something we have to be ready to do,” Mahon said.

Those contingency plans are what makes child-care alternatives something parents need to consider.

“This is really a message that we want to get out to our community,” Mahon said, pointing out the red print on a Power Point presentation. “ … It really is a point of emphasis. While we are planning for a full return to school, we are also planning for other options if circumstances demand.

“The message to our parents is that parents must also plan for child-care arrangements, as hard as that can be under the hybrid and fully virtual options because we may very well find ourselves there at some point.”

Mahon said the school has to prepare for potential building closures and/or groups being quarantined if COVID-19 cases create that necessity.

The school is planning its bus schedules to allow for two students, with masks, per seat. Less students actually using the buses and vans, however, would create more social distancing inside those vehicles.

Mahon said the scarcity of available drivers makes adding more routes impossible and the geographic area covered by the school district makes multiple loops of each bus impractical because of time involved.

Voluntary offseason workouts for athletic teams have currently been paused by the school over safety concerns, leaving questions about the status of extracurricular activities for the fall.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, the board was asked if taxes will be reduced if fall activities are not offered.

School board president Louise Brzuchalski said that expenses related to preparing for adjustments for the COVID-19 procedures mean there will be no tax decreases, even in that scenario.

Mahon said work on the high school track and construction of the bocce court should be starting soon.

The school board is meeting again Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Information on observing the meeting or participating in the public comments portion of the meeting is available on the school website.