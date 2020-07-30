WILKES-BARRE — Republican Jim Bognet has challenged U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright to a series of five debates — one in each county of the 8th Congressional District.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, has agreed to one debate that will be hosted by WVIA-TV.

Cartwright is seeking his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives against Bognet, a former Trump Administration official.

Bognet sent Cartwright a letter challenging him to five debates, with one taking place in each county in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. The 8th District encompasses all of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties, as well as significant portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Bognet’s letter stated:

“Representative Democracy, the great American experiment, has only succeeded because of our shared commitment to an informed citizenry and open debate. Debate and freedom of expression are basic human rights. and the foundation to any democratic government.

“Representative Democracy needs more debate — not less. Voters should hear every argument and then make up their own minds what they think is right and how they want to be governed. I fear our representatives have become lazy in their responsibility to the people to have open discussions about the state of our country, especially at a time of crisis where our health is threatened and our safety is at risk.”

A response from Cartwright for Congress Communications Director Matt Slavoski said:

“In Congress and this campaign, Matt Cartwright is focused on communicating with his constituents in each of the five counties of PA-08 and delivering for them.

“He’s reaching them safely where they are, talking about protecting health care for those with pre-existing conditions, bringing back drug manufacturing from China, and his plans to move Northeastern Pennsylvania forward amid the pandemic.

“As with every previous election cycle, the Congressman looks forward to the debate hosted by WVIA in the fall and hopes for a substantive exchange on the issues we face in this area.”

Cartwright, 59 of Moosic, was unopposed in the June primary on the Democratic side.

Bognet, 45 of Hazle Township, won the nod on the Republican side.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.