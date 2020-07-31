14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 860 statewide

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday a shared a pointed reminder for business owners via Twitter and other social media platforms.

“Under the orders (Health Secretary Rachel Levine) and I signed on July 15, telework is mandated in Pennsylvania unless it is not possible,” the governor wrote.

Wolf’s remarks came as Pennsylvania health officials on Thursday reported 860 additional cases of the coronavirus, and 14 new deaths statewide, as well as 14 new virus cases in Luzerne County.

The latest round of confirmations brought Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,225; the death count remained at 183.

This is a drop in cases when compared to Tuesday’s report that saw the county with 35 new cases and 34 on Wednesday. The Department of Health has attributed the increase to “community spread.”

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,885 cases and 212 deaths; Monroe County has 1,573 cases and 122 deaths.

Allegheny County reported an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia reported 127 new cases.

More than 111,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 7,176 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, most of them in nursing homes.

Daily case counts have risen nearly 70% since the beginning of July, driven primarily by increased spread in counties in the southern half of the state. The percentage of virus tests coming back positive has risen from a low of 3.3% in mid-June to over 6% now, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The increasing infection rate prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to recently impose a new round of statewide pandemic restrictions on bars, restaurants and larger indoor gatherings.

Deaths have been trending downward.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.