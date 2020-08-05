PITTSTON TWP. — Officials from the Transportation Security Administration have reviewed a security breach that occurred at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on June 30.

The security breach occurred at the airport’s TSA checkpoint.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA, issued a statement:

”Secure travel remains the priority at TSA.

“After a passenger circumvented the security screening process at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on June 30, he was removed from a scheduled flight and returned to the checkpoint for screening.

“TSA conducted an immediate review of the incident and implemented measures to ensure the situation could not be repeated.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.