WILKES-BARRE — It had to happen.

I guess.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, along with the confusing debate on the merits of wearing a face mask to protect yourself and others, a song is born.

Better yet, it’s a polka.

Bobby “Z” Zampetti is from Northeastern Pennsylvania and he now spends his time in Florida. Bobby sent me an email with an announcement:

“Musicians help spread the word about COVID-19 prevention”

Bobby writes that “it’s safe to say 2020 has undoubtedly been one astonishing year with the coronavirus disease pandemic causing so much hardship and pain.”

So, Bobby writes, “Something has to be done, something different, to remind people in an extraordinary way to wear a face mask when out in public.”

That “something different” effort is — drum roll please:

The “Where’s Your Face Mask? Polka!”

Through the gyrating sounds of a traditional polka, the song attempts to do just that — remind people and encourage them to wear their face masks when in public.

Bobby said the song was recorded as a public service (PSA) in the public interest and is disseminated without charge, with the object of raising awareness of, and changing public attitudes and behaviors towards, the social issue in America of wearing a face mask when out in public.

Bobby said the original melody for the song was written by legendary Pennsylvania polka band leader John Stanky as “Where’s Your Babushka” in the 1950’s. Stanky and the Coalminers shot to fame in this decade thanks to recordings of “Where’s Your Babushka” and “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie”.

Musicians performing on “Where’s Your Face Mask? Polka” are Roy Griffin, Portville, (NY); Bobby Zampetti, Accordion/Vocal, Tunkhannock, (PA); Tommy Halla, Concertina/Bass, Fort Pierce (FL).

“People everywhere are spreading the word about “Where’s Your Face Mask? Polka”, instead of spreading the virus.,” Zampetti wrote.

For more information about “Where’s Your Face Mask? Polka”, what the musicians do, where they are now contact Bobby by email to bobz10@yahoo.com. The video can be viewed by going to Bobby Zampetti on Facebook.

Bobby Z also posted this on his Facebook page:

“WHERE’S YOUR FACE MASK? POLKA — 2020 is when Coronavirus Disease Pandemic changed everything forever.

Face Mask now defines what fashion is all about.

Whether you love it, or loath it, the Face Mask is here to stay.”

I’ve seen people dance the polka. But never while wearing a face mask. The polka is a pretty exhausting dance to do.

Not that we shouldn’t be wearing face masks during the pandemic. But will a polka song be the motivation to get those reluctant to do so to start wearing a face mask?

I’m not sure. I do know that the virus numbers continue to climb — 22 on Thursday reported in Luzerne County; 25 the day before.

Pennsylvania’s numbers have been less that good as well.

States like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California have been setting records almost daily.

Let’s hope this doesn’t equate to the band playing on as the Titanic sank.

Let’s just wear our masks and hope for the best.

And I guess a polka can’t hurt.

Yeeeee-haaaaaaa!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.