WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. John Yudichak on Tuesday said school districts have been under an enormous amount of pressure, without prompt and clear guidance from federal or state educational officials, to formulate a safe educational plan for students for the 2020 school year.

That said, Yudichak commended the local leadership of area school districts.

“They have been both proactive in their planning and inclusive of parents in the process of putting appropriate safety measures in place to ensure our children can safely receive the best quality education possible in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

The plan unveiled Monday by outgoing Education Secretary Pedro Rivera and Health Secretary Rachel Levine is a recommendation and not a mandate, with additional guidance on how school districts should re-open this fall.

It’s based on the method of education on infection data for a school district’s county. The system defines county’s by COVID-19 infection risk: Low, moderate or substantial.

Using weekly data released by the state Department of Education Friday, Luzerne County would fall into the “moderate” category. The state recommends districts in a moderate county should use either blended (hybrid) instruction — some students in school while other learn remotely at home — or full remote learning.

Rivera and Levine stressed districts must make decisions based on their own circumstances, but noted they had received requests for more guidance, prompting the addition.

The majority of Luzerne County’s 11 school districts have opted for a blended plan that will keep about half the students home learning online while the other half go to school, with the two groups alternating daily or weekly.

Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, said the preliminary plan should be revamped to allow school districts to not be restricted by the county color phase designations.

“We are talking about 500 school districts in 67 counties,” Toohil said. “Just because a county enters into the Red Phase does not mean that every school in that county should be shut down.”

For example, Toohil said in schools with a smaller student population, children can be spaced apart by using social distancing and temperature screens.

“In many other countries that did not close schools, studies have shown that schools were not a place of COVID-19 spread,” Toohil said. “The numbers of youth impacted by the coronavirus are extremely low. It is important to emphasize that while the numbers have recently grown by a small percentage of positive tests it does not mean that hospitalizations have increased.”

Toohil went on to say that families are very concerned about the negative impacts of “life in the Red Phase” on childhood mental health, lack of in-person education, severe lack of social interaction, higher occurrences in domestic violence and child abuse.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said “every conceivable and affordable safeguard” needs to be considered and the health and safety of the kids, teachers, bus drivers cafeteria workers etc. needs to be paramount in any decision on how to educate students.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said the state’s school leaders have been looking for details when it comes to providing a safe learning environment for students as we get ready for the school year to begin.

“This plan provides that much-needed framework that will need to be expanded upon in the near future with more details and clarity,” Kaufer said.

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said school districts, parents and local communities have been asking for further guidance prior to reopening their school systems.

“These recommendations will provide more information for school administrators to use in their decision-making prior to the opening of school,” Boback said.

“Bottom line — everyone wants to ensure student safety.”