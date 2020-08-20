WILKES-BARRE — On the day former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president, his opponent, President Donald Trump, will be in Biden’s childhood home area for a campaign rally.

Biden will deliver his acceptance speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention Thursday evening, but Trump will be offering remarks at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.

The bright lights of the 2020 presidential campaign will be shining on Northeastern Pennsylvania once again.

In 2016, Trump carried Luzerne County by a large margin, enabling him to win Pennsylvania and the election over Hillary Clinton.

Due to the presidential visit, Pennsylvania State Police said there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south in the areas of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Moosic exits on Thursday.

State police said to expect road closures in Moosic and Old Forge near Mariotti Building Products in the afternoon between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to travel alternate routes during these times to avoid traffic congestion.

Trump is expected to give remarks on Biden’s “half century record of failure,” according to the campaign.

Trump is expected to speak at Mariotti Building Products at 3 p.m.

Ahead of Trump’s appearance, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania will host a virtual press conference to highlight how the Trump Administration’s “broken promises” have impacted families in the region.

The group will also discuss how Biden’s “Scranton roots and commitment to working people make him the best candidate to rebuild our nation.”

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.