The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York issued a severe weather alert for today with the possibility of tornadoes in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

In a briefing issued late Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said there is an elevated risk of tornadoes and an increased the risk to significant for damaging winds, hail and lightning. There is a limited risk of flash flooding.

“Confidence is high for this event,” the NWS said.

Conditions are favorable for scattered and severe thunderstorms to develop in central New York state. The strong storms will proceed south into northeastern Pennsylvania between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., the NWS said.

In addition to the possibility of tornadoes, the storms have the potential to produce wind gusts of approximately 70 miles per hour and 1- to 2-inch hail, the NWS said.

The forecast for the Friday and Saturday is for unsettled weather with rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Saturday looks to be the worst of the two when heavy rains of 1 inch or more are called for, the possibility of flash flooding and strong to severe thunderstorms.

— Jerry Lynott