The first of two make-up dates for Rockin’ The County mobile concerts Wednesday that were postponed this summer due to rain is this evening.

Well, if the weather doesn’t rain on that parade yet again, that is, as thunderstorms are in the forecast today (see page 8A for more).

Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen are scheduled to tour Wilkes-Barre on the back of a flatbed truck this evening, while Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans will hit the roads of Kingston and Forty Fort on Sept. 4.

The truck will make its way through the neighborhoods from 6-7:30 p.m. each Friday. More information can be found at https://www.visitluzernecounty.com/292/Rockin-the-River.

WB route

The Wilkes-Barre route has been altered from the one originally announced to include King’s College and Wilkes University.

The parade will start at the Luzerne County Courthouse parking lot and turn right onto North River Street. From there the route turns onto West South Street and continues on West River Street before turning onto Riverside Drive. It then will make a left onto Old River Road and another Left onto New Elizabeth Street before taking Carey Avenue to Academy Street. The route will then take Academy to South Franklin Street, then head to West Northampton Street, making a left onto South Main Street. It will continue around Public Square and onto North Main Street, turning left onto West Hollenback Avenue and making another left onto North River Street, concluding back at the courthouse parking lot.

Kingston event

The Kingston/Forty Fort route will remain the same as previously announced.

The event will start at the Dollar General parking lot at 748 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. From there, the band will travel on West Vaughn Street before making a left onto Mercer Avenue, then Division Street, and then back onto Wyoming Avenue. Swinging a left on Butler Street, the parade will then move onto Rutter Avenue before making a left onto James Street, before ending up on Wyoming Avenue again. Progressing onto East Dorrance Street, the parade will make a left back onto Rutter Avenue, before turning left on East Vaughn Street and a right — once again — onto Wyoming Avenue. Heading left on Slocum Street, things will move right onto Murray street toward Dana Street, on which it will turn right before turning left onto Wyoming Avenue again, turning onto River Street and Fort Street before its final leg of the journey. Finally, the band will end up on Wyoming Avenue one last time to head back to its starting point at the Dollar General.