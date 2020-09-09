The world has changed since a group of local mayors met six months ago in Wilkes-Barre and they’ll have plenty to discuss today when they meet again.

The second face-to-face meeting will be hosted by Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. He invited the group to visit after Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown held the inaugural get-together in his City Hall office on Feb. 26.

Along with Lombardo and Brown, mayors Paige Cognetti of Scranton, Kevin Coughlin of Nanticoke and Jeff Cusat of Hazleton sat down to discuss best practices and what they have in common.

Masks and social distancing were not the norm then as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, had not yet changed daily life in Northeastern Pennsylvania and there were no daily reports from Pennsylvania Department of Health in Harrisburg on the number of cases and deaths by county.

Through Tuesday, the Department of Health reported a total of 3,898 cases in Luzerne County and 189 deaths. Neighboring Lackawanna County has had 2,210 cases and 214 deaths. Statewide there have been 140,359 cases and 7,791 deaths.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania cities are facing similar problems as a result of the pandemic such as revenue shortfalls while still providing basic services to residents. Brown said he expects Wilkes-Barre to have a deficit of approximately $4.4 million by the end of year.

“It’s time to start getting back together,” Brown said Tuesday as he looked forward to the meeting.

Combined, the cities in Lackawnna and Luzerne counties have a population of more than 150,000, Brown said, and can wield considerable sway.

“When we work together, there’s power in numbers,” Brown said.

