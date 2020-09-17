WILKES-BARRE — CNN tonight will host a Town Hall with Biden the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, the network announced.

The Town Hall will air at 8 p.m. on CNN and will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. It will be Biden’s first prime time town hall since accepting the nomination.

The event, which will feature a socially-distanced live audience, will follow Pennsylvania’s guidance and regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network and will stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels and the Westwood One Radio Network.

The event comes less than seven weeks ahead of Election Day and as Biden and President Donald Trump enter the home stretch to Nov. 3.

Road closures

Due to today’s visit of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to PNC Field, there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south in the area of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport and the Moosic exits.

Pennsylvania State Police said roads around PNC Field will also be closed for times in Moosic between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to travel alternate routes during these times to avoid traffic congestion and extended delays.

On July 9, Biden was at McGregor Industries in Dunmore to reveal his plan for economic recovery. He also stopped by his boyhood home in Scranton’s Green Ridge.

His Republican opponent, President Donald Trump, was greeted by thousands of supporters in Old Forge on his way to Mariotti Building Products and a stop at Arcaro & Genell Pizza on Aug. 20.

In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did not make a campaign stop in Luzerne County, Trump soundly won the county by more than 26,000 votes en route to winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

Biden has not announced any plans to campaign in Luzerne County.

