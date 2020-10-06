WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis has issued a warning to the public regarding a phone scam that has been perpetrated locally as well as across the United States.

Salavantis and the Luzerne County Court Administration have received information that members of the public are receiving phone calls saying that a member of their family was in trouble, and that they must pay a fine to a specific bank account in order for their family member to be released.

The number comes across, according to Salavantis, as a number from various Magisterial District Judges’ offices around Luzerne County.

It’s a tactic commonly referred to as “spoofing” — using numbers that seem recognizable in order to gain the trust of whoever the perpetrator is trying to scam.

Spoofing allows scammers to assume the identity of government officials such as judges, prosecutors, law enforcement and others.

Unfortunately, according to Salavantis, there is no way to stop these spoofing calls to occurring.

“The calls often originate from foreign countries, making it difficult or impossible to investigate the incidents of bring the perpetrators to justice,” reads a statement from the District Attorney’s office issued on Monday.

The public is urged to exercise caution and care when dealing with suspicious phone calls, and any questions could be directed to the District Attorney’s office at 570-825-1674.

— Kevin Carroll