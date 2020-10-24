🔊 Listen to this

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his presidential campaign to Luzerne County on Saturday, accompanied by wife Dr. Jill Biden and rock star Jon Bon Jovi, the Biden campaign announced Friday evening.

The event is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m., a release from the campaign indicated.

The campaign did not officially specify where the rally will be held, although a release from Dallas Township Police indicated it would be in the parking lot of Dallas High School.

In a Facebook post, police advised motorists to avoid the area of state Route 309 and Hildebrandt Road between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., adding that Pear Tree Lane and Conyngham Avenue would be closed to all but local traffic.

According to the campaign’s release, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are scheduled to “speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.”

There was no indication of admission being available to the general public. It is understood the campaign opted to keep numbers limited due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are excited to have Vice President Biden in Luzerne to speak directly to working families and volunteers who have powered this campaign since day one,” said Rosie Lapowsky, Eastern Pennsylvania Press Secretary for the Biden campaign.

“Unlike President Trump who continues to put Pennsylvanians’ health at risk, our campaign is committed to following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC because Joe Biden is dedicated to protecting families in NEPA and across the country,” Lapowsky added.

Before they come here the Bidens are slated to attend a Saturday morning drive-in event in Bucks County.