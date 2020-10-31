Campaign’s waning days see focus on state, including our region

The final days of the presidential election will see some of the biggest names on both sides focusing their attention on Northeastern Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris are both expected to make stops here on Monday, while First Lady Melania Trump is due in Luzerne County today and presidential son Eric Trump is slated to visit Wayne County on Sunday.

Here is a rundown of what we know — and what we didn’t yet know on Friday night — about their planned visits:

• Melania Trump is expected to arrive in the area around 4 p.m. today and travel to Wapwallopen for a 5 p.m. gathering at Whitewoods, an events venue. Further details could not immediately be confirmed, including whether the event would be open to the public.

• Eric Trump is expected to host a Team Trump on Tour Pennsylvania Bus Tour Kick Off event at New Leaf Farm, Waymart, at noon on Sunday. Doors open at 11, and tickets are available at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/november-1-waymart-pa-maga-event-with-eric-trump.

• President Trump will deliver remarks at a Monday afternoon rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. The public can request tickets by visiting the campaign website at: https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/november-2-avoca-pa-maga-rally-with-potus

• Sen. Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, is also expected to visit NEPA on Monday, although details had not been announced as of Friday night.

This deluge of dignitaries reflects the importance of Pennsylvania to both campaigns, which will be focusing heavily on the Keystone State in the next few days — “a premier battleground state,” as the Associated Press put it.

Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, by less than 1 percentage point, and winning the state this year is crucial to the chances of both candidates, the AP noted.

Trump is scheduled to spend his day in Pennsylvania today, attending four rallies in the state. Those are scheduled for Bucks County, Reading, Butler and Montoursville.

Biden is expected to attend an event in Philadelphia on Sunday. On Monday, the Biden campaign said that Biden, wife Jill, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff will campaign in the state, but have not yet said where.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.