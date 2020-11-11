WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections officials will recognize 293 employees who serve or have served in the United States military by participating in Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Pennsylvania State Employee Military Recognition Campaign,” which was implemented through executive order in June 2019.

“Last year we recognized more than 6,460 corrections and parole employees by presenting them with ‘I SERVED’ lapel pins,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “This year our program is being coordinated by Michael Goyne, a military veteran and classification and program manager at SCI Dallas. We are honored to recognize our veterans.”

This year, the 293 corrections and parole employees will receive their pins at local ceremonies held at their work locations across the commonwealth.

Goyne, who reached the rank of Lt. Colonel and retired from the U.S. Army reserves following 29 years of service said, “Many corrections and parole employees are anxiously awaiting their pins. They are honored that Gov. Tom Wolf thinks so highly of them and their service to provide this type of recognition.”

Goyne said that many of the agency’s veterans proudly wear their service pins on their uniforms, lanyards or shirt pockets.

The “Pennsylvania State Employee Military Recognition Campaign” authorizes state agencies to recognize and thank employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States – whether active duty — the Reserves or National Guard — by providing them with a lapel pin to honor their services. Eligible employees register in order to be recognized, and veteran employees receive one lapel pin during their length of commonwealth employment.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees eligible to receive this recognition are encouraged to register with their agency human resources office.

“We thank our co-workers who unselfishly served our country through current or past military duty,” Wetzel said. “These individuals now offer their experience and knowledge to citizens through their service as corrections or parole employees. We appreciate all of their contributions to insure our free society.”

