Keystone’s Ceccarelli is college’s first winner of prestigious education scholarship

An award-winning photographer, a paraprofessional, a mother to two sons — there really aren’t a lot of roles that have eluded Angela Ceccarelli over the years.

Now, over a year into Ceccarelli’s latest venture, she’s been recognized for her achievements once more.

Keystone College announced on Friday that Ceccarelli, now in her second year of the college’s Accelerated Certification Program with a focus in art education, was awarded the Dr. Mary Ravita Memorial Scholarship. Ceccarelli is the first Keystone student ever to receive the scholarship, awarded yearly by the Pennsylvania Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

“I’m tremendously proud and excited to have received this award,” Ceccarelli said. “Especially since I’m not your traditional student.”

Indeed, Ceccarelli’s path to Keystone is anything but traditional: having earned a bachelor’s degree in 1992, Ceccarelli was originally focused on photography, including a stop at Olan Mills before opening her own highly successful studio, which she still runs today.

But all the while, Ceccarelli had never stopped thinking about her first passion: education. While raising two sons as a single mother, Ceccarelli waited patiently for her chance.

“I think I always knew I wanted to pursue this dream,” Ceccarelli said. “I wanted to wait until my sons were old enough and living on their own, and then I started making plans to go back to school.”

Originally from Jessup and now residing in Jermyn, Keystone College’s close proximity seemed like the right fit for Ceccarelli, along with the programs they offered.

“Keystone had the best program for me,” Ceccarelli said. “And all the teachers have been so wonderful.”

Ceccarelli’s working on obtaining her art teaching certificate, but she’s also done some long-term substitute teaching in special education, and remarked that she may even go back after her art teaching certificate is wrapped up to work on a certificate in special education.

Currently working as a paraprofessional at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton, Ceccarelli could see herself teaching in a similar environment.

“I’m a huge believer in trade schools,” Ceccarelli said. “They have so many great programs for students to succeed in.”

Ceccarelli says that she’s on track to finish up her classes in the fall of 2021, and could begin student-teaching in 2022.

“I’ve loved this experience so much,” Ceccarelli said. “I can’t wait to keep going.”