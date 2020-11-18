🔊 Listen to this

DALTON – Indraloka Animal Sanctuary’s annual “Feast for the Birds,” which was held on Nov. 7, was a little different this year.

Instead of its usual crowds, it was a small, in-person event that was limited to 40 people. But owner Indra Lahiri and her many staff members found a way for more people to see it. Together, they have made an online program called Thanksliving 2020 A Virtual Celebration.

It is presented by A Well Fed World, an international hunger relief and food security organization advancing plant-based diets and farming to create a safe, nourished and climate-friendly environment.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., people will have the opportunity to watch a recorded portion of sanctuary’s chickens, turkeys and other farm friends enjoy their annual big meal filled with their favorite foods including cranberries, raw pumpkins and spinach salad.

The dinner was videotaped by the sanctuary’s creative director Johnny Braz. It will be hosted by several celebrities, including Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty, The Parent Trap), Alexandra Paul (Baywatch, Spy Hard), Gianna Simone (Star Trek Into Darkness), Olympic medalist and world champion cycler Dotsie Bausch (The Game Changers), Paola Giangiacomo (Call the Doctor) and Mark Hiller (WBRE Eyewitness News).

The virtual tour will also showcase the new location in Dalton, where all of the animals have been moved from the sanctuary’s former home in Mehoopany. It also highlights some of the specific animals that were rescued. The stories of these animals will be introduced to the viewers.

The event will include a raffle and an optional goody box, which are filled with approximately $200 worth of plant-based food and cruelty-free products. Some of the brands are: Oz Naturals Vitamin C Serum; CleanClean Multipurpose Oder Refresher; Pretty Woman Nail Polish; Unreal Chocolates.

People can register to this event by visiting https://indraloka.org/thanksliving-2020.

“This event is so fun,” said Robin Olson, director of development. “I love seeing so many kids engages with the animals, learning from them and understanding them better. Indraloka is a beautiful place where everyone is welcome.”

Indraloka, which means “heaven on earth”, provides a home for animals who have no other home. Its mission is to inspire the community to better take care of themselves and the environment while helping animals in need.