Jack Trapanig and Janice McCallister, volunteer resource coordinator for the Merli Center, observe as Commandant James Miller receives a DVD and gift certificates from Gail Cicerini, chapter president, with Mary Marrara and Charlie Spano, committee members, assisting.

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National, in lieu of its annual bingo party for veterans at the Merli Center and St. Francis Commons, created a DVD of greetings and thanks and presented it, along with gift certificates for sheet cakes, to the two facilities. The video production went through the UNICO Veterans Committee.