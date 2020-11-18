On Thanksgiving morning – Thursday, Nov. 26 – Hospice of the Sacred Heart will deliver meals to patients and their families. This is the 15th year the hospice will provide this service project. More than 700 meals will be prepared by Mansour’s Market Café in Scranton, packaged and delivered by hospice staff members.

“We so look forward to this day. The process is changing this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but the result is that we will safely deliver over 700 Thanksgiving meals to our patients and their families. This project once again demonstrates our gratitude for the blessings in our lives,” said Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.