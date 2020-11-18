CLARKS SUMMIT – Equines For Freedom is the grateful recipient of a $3,000 donation from Eagle Cleaners.

Eagle Cleaners has been honoring veterans and donating to EFF for the past four years on Veteran’s Day by donating all income from the store’s daily operations, while offering veterans a 25% discount. This year’s donation was the outstanding, bringing the four-year total to $12,500.

“It is just a small gesture on our part to say thank you to our veterans for serving our country. Also, the sales will help Equines for Freedom treat our veterans and first responders at no charge to those who have served and are serving,” said Buddy and Kathy Croft, owners of Eagle Cleaners.

The Mission of Equines For Freedom is to provide equine-assisted PTSD treatment to current and former U.S. Service Members and first responders regardless of the source of their trauma or their characterization of service, at no charge to the service member.

Individuals interested in learning more about this event or Equines For Freedom can visit their webpage at www.equinesforfreedom.org, follow them on social media (Facebook.com/EquinesForFreedom, Instagram @equines_for_freedom) or can call 570-319-9684.