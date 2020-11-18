SOUTH ABINGTON TWP – At the South Abington Twp supervisors meeting last week, Damian Leone, who attended the supervisors meeting in February 2020, returned with an ad hoc committee, which focuses on preserving the history of South Abington Township.

He suggested that South Abington Township should have a Pennsylvania state historical marker.

“Those (markers) really are the ones that are the most prominent,” he said. “I think they add the most to a community as well.”

Leone said that the committee narrowed it down to four things they found to be the most historical and culturally important to the township. He said the first thing is the naming of the Chinchilla Post Office. He mentioned that up until a certain year, a post office could be named anything by anyone. Supervisor Giles Stanton recalled that the name changed to Chinchilla Post Office in 1970.

“There was controversy with that where somebody did it without everybody knowing and people got mad,” he said.

Leone said that the second thing was the Northern Electric Trolley. He announced that the third thing was the Onaquaga Path, which went through Leggetts Creek and led to Iroquois territory and was parallel to Interstate 81. He said that the fourth thing was the Pennsylvania Connecticut Land Title Dispute (1776-1815).

“The bottom line is we got to research them more, and we’re going to start researching them,” he said.

Lackawanna County Historical Society member Julie Manwarren, who was contacted by Leone, mentioned that the committee wants to preserve the local history.

“We are part of Lackawanna County,” she said. “Lackawanna County has a very good historical society, but they’re so busy with so many other towns. We’re really a small area, a suburban community.”

Leone added that they found original maps from the American Revolutionary War with Supervisor Giles Stanton’s family name on it. Manwarren explained that the reason for the committee is that there isn’t a dedicated group looking at the history of the Abingtons, and there’s no place where the records are being kept.

“There’s nobody making sure that they’re easily accessible to our residents and to our children and our grandchildren,” she said. “So what we like to do is start making sure those things are preserved and make sure they are being cared for either at the Lackawanna County Historical Society or at the library.”

Manwarren said there are specific things that were important to the forming of the township should be marked or signed.

“We want to teach and educate people about what happened here,” she said.

Manwarren mentioned that a few of the members think that they was a marker at the bottom of Layton Road and Leggetts Creek. She asked the supervisors if there was a sign. Supervisor Mark Dougherty recalled seeing a sign that read “Leggetts.” Stanton said there are pictures of the corner. Manwarren said that she submitted a Right to Know request with the PA Historical Museum Commission. She said that the commission needs specific information. She said that no one there had any information about it.

“That still doesn’t mean the sign doesn’t exist,” she said. “It may not have been an historical marker.”

Manwarren said the committee would like to pursue getting historical markers for South Abington Township. Stanton recalled seeing a book with details of the Northern Electric Railroad showing the cars in the Green Ridge section of Scranton where the railroad began. Manwarren said that she sent a message to PennDot. Dougherty suggested to contact state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office. Manwarren said that the committee would like to continue working with the supervisors and preserving the history.

“I think the work you’re doing is very exciting,” Stanton said.

“It’s interesting,” Dougherty added.

In other business, Attorney Ankim Shah, owner and developer of Shoppes at Abington, gave an update of the future shopping plaza. He said that the site plan is doing well. He mentioned that the concrete pad for Sheetz is ready to be poured. He said that a resolution and agreements need to be signed and submitted to PennDot. He said that the Sheetz pad will take about five to six months to fill out.

“In the next thirty to forty-five days, we’ll have approval from PennDot,” he said. “We’ll start doing that work and hopefully by spring, Sheetz can be open. The traffic lights will be done, and we’re good to go.”

Stanton asked which businesses are moving in the new plaza. Shah replied that besides Sheetz, Wendy’s will definitely be moving there. He said that Starbucks and an auto parts store are under negotiation. He mentioned that a wall will be built by the end of spring 2021.

In other business, the supervisors approved the following resolutions

– Resolution 20-11, which appoints Commonwealth Health Emergency Services as a designated advanced life support ambulance service for South Abington Township.

– Resolution 20-12, which authorizes South Abington Township requesting a local share account grant from Commonwealth financing authorities for maintenance vehicles.

-Resolution 20-13, which authorizes in cooperation agreement with Lackawanna County for COVID 19 Relief Block Grant Funding.

– Resolution 20-14, which provides a joint police contract between South Abington Township and Newton Township.

– Resolution 20-15, which provides a joint police contract between South Abington Township and Ransom Township.

Resolution 20-16, which proves to final approval for the development of Shoppes at Abington.