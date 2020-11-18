UNICO National Scranton Chapter’s 13 Days of Christmas, Raffle Extravaganza tickets are now available for purchase.

More than $3,900 in prizes are up for grabs. Tickets cost $20 for one ticket or $50 for three tickers. Drawings will be held daily from Dec. 11 through Dec. 23.

To view the prizes available, go to unicoscranton.org or the UNICO Scranton Facebook page.

To purchase tickets, contact any UNICO Scranton Chapter member or go to https://tinyurl.com/yy3vrt6n. Tickets can also be purchased by mail by sending a check made payable to UNICO Scranton and print (from website) and include the completed tickets to: PO Box 278, Dunmore, PA 18512-0278.

UNICO National Scranton Chapter is a 501c-3. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value or merchandise credit. By purchasing raffle tickets, the purchaser is certifying that he/she is 18 years of age or older. No tickets shall be sold to any person under the age of 18.

Please send any questions to UNICOraffle@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit UNICO Charities.