$10K grant aids telephone referral service covering 17 counties

WILKES-BARRE — The Robert H. Spitz Foundation has provided the PA 211 NE/Help Line with a grant in the amount of $10,000, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced.

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is the provider of PA 211 NE/Help Line, which began operation in 1972.

The service provides a free telephone, text, and web information and referral service to thousands of human services needs ranging from food, housing insecurity, emergency shelter, aging, access to physical and mental health services, child abuse/ neglect reports, drug and alcohol services, utility assistance, homelessness, and victim services.

The PA 211 NE region includes the following 17 counties: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming. At least 70% of its callers are estimated to be at or below the federal poverty level.

“These funds are desperately needed at this time,” said Family Service Association CEO Gertrude C. McGowan. “There is more need than ever due to the unprecedented impact to the economy from COVID-19. We are so grateful to the Robert Spitz Foundation for its support.”

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports initiatives and programs serving the residents of Lackawanna County and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to a report released in October and published by the Times Leader at that time, in the first quarter of FY 2021 — July 2020 through September 2020 — the top five agency referrals for PA 211 NE Luzerne County callers were to the following agencies: Commission on Economic Opportunity, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Commonwealth Health and Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The top needs identified by PA 211 NE Luzerne County callers in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 were: rent payment assistance, food pantries, talk lines/warm lines, community shelters and directory assistance.

Total phone and text contacts to PA 211 NE in Luzerne County in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, totaled 2,007. Luzerne County residents had 153 website session and 425 page views.