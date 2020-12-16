Communities make sure it’s not a year without a Santa Claus

Santa gives gifts to children in Fleetville. From left, are Caroline Minick, 8, her brother Hayden, 7, and sister Stella.

Because of the pandemic, local towns in the community have been needing to celebrate Christmas in ways other than their normal annual routines.

This year, many fire companies in the Abington area found a new way either to allow children to still see Santa before Christmas Day. They have been giving the big man in the red suit rides on firetrucks, making his way around town waving to children and parents alike.

It’s called Santa Tours.

On Saturday, Fleetville Fire Company had their first-ever Santa Tour. It was in place of their annual Christmas dinner that is held in their fire hall. Santa rode in the new pumper tanker. He was accompanied by fire company members in four other apparatuses, including Engine 63, Utility 63, Brush 63 and Squad 63. They flashed their sirens going through Benton Township. Santa stopped to give a bag of gifts to each of the 109 registered children in 48 houses.

“The COVID has been tough on all of us,” said company Secretary Michelle Ross, who organized the event. “Not having something would be heart-breaking for us. It’s just as much for us as it is for the kids. It’s the safest thing we can do.”

On Sunday, Dalton Fire Company performed its Santa Tour on a firetruck Engine 5 and Ladder 5, which were decorated by firefighter Brent Tripp and his father, Walter. The fire company decided to do this event in lieu of its annual Christmas tree lighting, which was always on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Justin Sturdevant, president of the fire company, approved this idea of the Santa Tour. The truck went through West Main Street and up to Bank Street and many roads and developments afterwards, including Huntingwood.

On Dec. 19, three more fire companies will be doing Santa Tours.

The tour of Chinchilla Hose Company will begin at 3 p.m. Santa will be riding on a refurbished 1956 Ward La France firetruck. It will have Christmas lights and wreaths on the front. Volunteer firemen will follow in another truck. They will all be escorted by the South Abington Police Department. The route will begin on Burcher Street and will go through every street and development in South Abington Township.

This is the first Santa Tour by Chinchilla Hose Company, who normally have a Christmas party in the fire hall.

“My kids wanted to see Santa Claus,” said firefighter Anthony Percival, who organized the Santa Tour. “There’s really no good way to see him other than on top of a firetruck going through a neighborhood. I think it’s pretty cool that we are setting this up for all the kids in town.”

Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company will have their first-ever Santa Tour on the same day but at 4 p.m. Colleen Lacoe, wife of fire chief Jeff LaCoe, is organizing this Santa Tour with firefighter Shay Lewis.

The firetruck will have lights and Christmas music. It will be led by two quick response vehicles, which will be driven by EMS captain John Stemphoski. The route will begin at Abington Heights Middle School and will continue through Newton Ransom Bloulevard to Main Street in Ransom and will head back to Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company.

“I think it’s a great way to boost the spirits of what we can do for the community,” said Colleen.

Also at 4 p.m., Clarks Summit Fire Company will continue its annual tradition of a Santa Tour.

Except this year, the four firetrucks will not stop to let Santa great the children. Instead, Santa will wave to the children and adults in Clarks Summit as well as Clarks Green, Waverly,and Glenburn. This tour was organized by the Clarks Summit Fire committee.

“I think it’s a great event the community loves,” said Matt Murnin, EMS lieutenant/ firefighter. “It’s great to see the support. It’s a very rewarding experience.”