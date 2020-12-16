🔊 Listen to this

DALTON – During the Dalton Borough Council meeting via Zoom on Dec. 10, Councilman Marty Fotta mentioned that Commonwealth Health EMS approached Dalton along with Clarks Summit and South Abington Township with the opportunity to staff an ambulance in the Dalton Fire Company station for 12 hours a day.

He said that during the other 12 hours, Dalton would get a response from a truck in Clarks Summit. He mentioned that after conversation between Commonwealth Health EMS and the fire company, Dalton agreed that Commonwealth Health would provide staffing for 12 hours a day.

“Commonwealth in turn has requested for Dalton Borough to designate them as the primary advanced life supporter for the borough of Dalton,” he said. “That’s where the resolution comes in.”

Fotta said that Dalton Fire Company supports the resolution. Councilman Jim Fitzpatrick asked about costs for the services. Fotta replied that that there is no cost.

“In fact, Commonwealth is paying a lease fee to park its ambulance inside of our station,” he said.

Mayor Aaron Holzman asked if council is required by law to supply EMS coverage. Solicitor Frank Bolock said that Dalton currently doesn’t dispatch an advanced life supporter provider. He asked about Dalton Borough’s liability if Commonwealth Health encounters a delay in responding to an emergency.

Tim Rowland, government relations manager for Commonwealth Health EMS, explained the agreement.

“It’s really to supplement (the Dalton Fire Company) ambulance program for times when they’re not going to be able to do a crew,” he said. “We will have an ambulance in Dalton that will take those calls.”

Rowland explained that the resolution is asking the fire company’s support in naming Commonwealth Health as their primary coverage. He assured that council will not have liability.

He said that a satellite system locates the ambulance and sends them. He said that Commonwealth Health EMS has been handling about nine percent of calls. He said that the competition is Pennsylvania Ambulance in Scranton. He mentioned that a similar resolution has been completed in many communities for Pennsylvania Ambulance. He recalled back in 2018 when Lackawanna County decided to support communities who wanted to enact their own provider. He said that if council agrees to the resolution but later changes their mind, council has the ability to change the resolution back to choosing the closest vehicle.

“We’re asking for you to give us a shot at this,” he said. “We know historically we can do the work, and that’s what we’re asking for the designation.”

Rowland explained that Commonwealth is a network provider for every insurance company. He said that they won’t bill the residents but the insurance company.

Council president Bill Brandt suggested to table the resolution.

In his finance report, Holzman mentioned that the finance committee will have a meeting on Friday to approve the 2021 budget. He said that taxes will not be raised.

In his public works report, Brandt said that the public company works committee is working on getting a new truck for next year.

Upon his safety/grants report, Fotta announced that a pollution reduction plan has been completed. He said that he and Councilman Albert Propst will discuss on how to reply to the state Department of Environmental Protection to make sure Dalton is MS-4-compliant.

Also, Fotta said that in regard to the Rec-Temp grant, he is waiting for the budget.

“Once we have the budget, I will be able to submit the grant, and that would be from a planning grant for Streamside Park,” he said.

In his solicitor’s report, Bolock said that the tentative budget has been advertised to the public. He mentioned that there are copies available in the municipal building and in the Dalton Community Library.

In old business, Councilman Len Peters said that by doing research, he came across an ordinance, which allows residents to keep chickens and guinea hens as pets. He said that the next step is to wordsmith the ordinance and get it into the language for it to apply to Dalton and go into a public hearing.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar asked if Dalton has an animal control officer. Peters replied that Dalton doesn’t have one but the zoning officer can become one. Brandt suggested that council should look into it since there are zoning issues that the zoning officer needs to follow up on anyway. Propst announced that he read the ordinance.

“It’s exactly what we are looking for,” he said. “Everything that I saw that the animal control officer would be doing is just enforcing your establishing zoning laws.”

In other business, Propst said that an entry called “Welcome to Dalton”, written by Bill Guest, secretary of the planning commission, is for the website www.daltonboro.com. He explained that it’s few paragraphs about the borough of Dalton. Council voted to approve posting this entry to the website.