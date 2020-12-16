🔊 Listen to this

Melquisedec Nunez, new pastor of Waverly Community Church, with his wife, Wendy, and their 5-year-old son, Daniel.

WAVERLY – Waverly Community Church was recently in need of a new pastor.

The church members later discovered that a new pastor was coming on Sunday, Dec. 13, to start leading the congregation.

On that day, Melquisedec Nunez, who is originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was welcomed by Waverly Community Church along with his wife Wendy and their 5-year-old son, Daniel.

Not only was it the third Sunday of Advent but also Wendy’s birthday as well.

Pastor Melquisedec introduced himself to his new friends at the church during his sermon called “Revival at Waverly Community Church”.

“My name Melquisedec but if you want to save time and energy, you can say ‘Mel’,” he quipped. “Thank you to the board of Waverly Community Church for letting us love you and serve you.”

Mel’s friend Mariela Munoz came to the service from her church Holy Spirit Ministry in Bronx, New York, with her husband, Felix. She shared her gift of music, singing songs of praise both as a soloist and with the church’s band.

Mel shared to the church members that his parents and brothers are pastors as well. He mentioned that he and his siblings when they were little would wake up at 6 a.m. to read the Bible and pray to God.

“By the grace of God, it’s the reason we are serving the Lord,” he said.

Mel is the namesake of the biblical high priest Melchizedek, which is Gevrew for “king of peace.”

Before Mel was born, a missionary told Mel’s mother that her son will be called Melquisedec and that he will become a pastor. Emigrating to America at age 24, Mel lived in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn where he was an assistant pastor of Brooklyn Christian Center. He later moved to Lindenhurst, located in the Suffolk County of Long Island. There, he became an assistant pastor of Freeport Evangelical Church. In 2013, he met Wendy there during a Christian conference, in which she was visiting and doing ministry work.

A year later, Mel and Wendy were married. They moved to King of Prussia where their son was born.

Superintendent of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Free Methodist Church Jonathan Rushich, who was Mel’s lead pastor at Storehouse Church located in Plymouth Meeting, recommended Mel to become a pastor at Waverly Community Church.

Mel agreed to it. He, Wendy and Daniel are currently in the process of moving to Waverly. His vision for the church is “to know God and make him known.”

“It’s a great privilege to the ministry here in Waverly Community Church,” he said. “Lackawanna County is a beautiful county. My wife and I have responded to God’s calling. We recognize that when God calls you, he supports you. We have a wonderful commitment to continue loving God and loving people here. Our priority is to develop a personal relationship with God and pray. When you pray, when you read the Bible, when you are fasting, your spirit is open to receive the voice of God so you can gave the power, the ability, and the acknowledgement to make him known.”

Wendy , who is also originally from the Dominican Republic, has been living in America for 20 years. She has lived in New York City, then Albany, back to New York, and now Pennsylvania. She has been doing counseling and social work.

“The best way to help someone is through ministry,” she said.

Like her husband, Wendy also believes in the need of the Holy Spirit.

“The thing God wants for us is to be born in the spirit and see things different,” she said. “The pandemic has been horrible, but it’s an opportunity to see things in a different way. When you see things in God’s eyes, we always have a new beginning.”