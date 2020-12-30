Heather Percival, owner of Grace Antony & Co., displays one of the shirts that are in her store.

Clothing such as shirts and jeans at Grace Antony & Co.

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP – Grace Antony & Co., a local market and boutique, had been closed from March to the end of August due to the pandemic.

But thanks to the loyal vendors as well as many new arrivals, the brick-and-mortar store on Northern Blvd has been serving the community again.

Owner Heather Percival reopened Grace Antony & Co. in September.

“We gave everything a fresh start which was really nice,” she said.

Reagan Hayhurst, a jewelry maker from Clarks Summit, recently began partnering with Heather. She has been creating a line of simple everyday, sterling silver earrings, bracelets, and necklaces exclusively for Grace Antony & Co.

“Heather does an amazing job supporting local artisans and is a tremendous asset to the community,” said Reagan. “Her belief in shopping local is proven in her ability to collate a carefully crafted collection of handmade goods. A collection, I am grateful to be a part of, especially this year.”

Factoryville resident Megan Nealon, who has her own business called MacraMeg Creations, is also a new vendor at Grace Antony & Co. She vends macrame art and home decor, including wall hangings, plant hangers, coasters, earrings and purses.

“I absolutely adore being a vendor at Grace Antony & Co.,” she said. “Heather is amazing at bringing local artists together and showing off their work. I feel extremely lucky that she followed her dream of opening up her own boutique and that I am able to be a part of it. Grace Anthony & Co. is such a unique and creative little shop, there is something for everyone!”

Vikki Kenyon brings her many varieties of nuts from her store in Plains Township. She and her mother Dotty, who runs the business with her, are vending flavors such as cinnamon sugar almonds and pecans, sweet buffalo peanuts, bacon ranch peanuts, and more.

“We love working with Grace Antony & Co. to sell our products,” said Vikki. “Our values align on how important it is for local to support local and when someone is as passionate as their small business as we are, it makes for a great experience and partnership.”

Other new items at Grace Antony & Co. include: custom pens, bottle openers, wine bottle stoppers and hand-carved ornaments from Hall Woodworking; live-edged, solid-wood cutting boards by Personalize it Pretty; salad dressings and marinades by Fratelli’s Restaurant; gourmet popcorn by Pittston Popcorn; honey from Murphy’s Bee Farm; and more.

Some of the older businesses, who were there since the store was called Township Trading, stuck with Grace Antony & Co. even when the store was closed. They waited for it to be reopen in September.

“I love having the new vendors come in and have a new variety of products,” said Heather. “But it’s so important and so special to me that the existing vendors stayed and helped me to get restarted again.”

Grace Antony & Co. expanded the lines of some of the old, existing vendors including women’s clothing and jewelry. A good portion of clothing is from Get Your Life Clothing Brand, which is created by South Abington resident Stephanie Maday.

Lisa Burke, who co-owned Township Trading, still does business with Heather by vending an expanded line of scented, hand-poured candles called Peace Out 2020 as well as eco-friendly bath and body products.

“Our online business has blossomed over the years but we are still proud to be a fixture at GAC (Grace Antony & Co.),” she said. “We have a terrific following, as well as, supportive friends and customers who continue to shop at our always evolving small business in South Abington Township.”

Amy Schuster, who has been a home-based custom sweets business called Sweet Favors, has grown her chocolate treat business with her new hot chocolate bombs, which were a big hit this holiday season.

“Working with Heather has been wonderful,” she said. “She provides local vendors a great space to sell their products. The store has such a wonderful variety, and she is so passionate about supporting and advertising all of us. I think customers really appreciate having a ‘one stop’ shop with so many options while simultaneously supporting small business.”

More varieties of Mucciolo Family Wines are stocked on shelves in a closet. Grace Antony & Co. has all the wines that can be found at their Mucciolo’s store in Old Forge.

All of the items sold at Grace Antony & Co. are locally made. The store averages around 20 small businesses at any time.

“We always have something new and unique,” said Heather.

Heather loves working with local vendors.

“It is not only a fun experience, but it’s great to be able to help all of these other small businesses to have a retail location for their products,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have all of the local businesses and all the products and everybody working together to make it happen.”

Heather also thanks the customers for shopping local.

“You could really tell the community wanted to see the small businesses succeed this year,” she said.

When Heather took full ownership of the store, Heather named it Grace Antony & Co. after her 7-year-old twins Grace and Antony Percival.