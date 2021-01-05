🔊 Listen to this

Welcome, 2021! Let’s hope this new year is full of hope, good health, and happiness.

I’d like to begin by sharing the information needed for patrons of the Dalton Community Library. Our days open for service are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.

To start 2021, we will continue to utilize our service window for picking up items. When using the service window for pick up, please call 570-563-2014 when you arrive at the library and give us your name. Next, please put on your mask, walk up onto the porch, and we will bring your items to the service window. Everything patrons return must be put in our dropbox on the porch, which is located near the service window. This procedure has been working well and we will continue it as needed.

During January, the library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. For anyone with questions about using our library or placing a hold on an item, please call 570-563-2014. Also, check out our website at http://www.lclshome.org/dalton or our Dalton Community Library Facebook page. For anyone who’d like to make book donations, we are happy to accept them. Leave bags or boxes of books on the library’s front porch. Thank you in advance to anyone who donates.

As we look ahead into this new year, please know that everyone at the Dalton Community Library is doing our best to serve our community. We wish the very best of health for all families and hope that 2021 will turn over a new leaf.