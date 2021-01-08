SCRANTON — While the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities issued a statement on Wednesday’s Capitol riot, University of Scranton President Scott Pilarz opted to offer his own feelings Thursday, reaching back to his days as an intern the building that supporters of the president overran in a widely condemned turn of what had been a peaceful protest.

“I have signed (the association statement) on behalf of the University,” Pilarz wrote. “What follows is a more personal reflection.

“The Capitol Building has always had a deep and abiding sense of sacredness. It is a feeling I remember fondly while interning for my congressman during my early years of college. Years later, I remember touring my niece and nephew through the building and being moved to tears by the importance of this hallowed space and the role it would play in their future.

“I was reminded also of the deep roots that The University of Scranton family has in the Washington, D.C., area. In a special way, I prayed for the safety and well-being of alumni, parents and friends working in the Capitol.

“Yesterday’s violation and desecration is a blow to us all both substantially and symbolically. It must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“Our nation is in the midst of one of the most divisive times in its history. As a university, we are no stranger to dialogue and disagreement, but we do so with respect. As a Catholic and Jesuit university, we also advocate for justice and the common good, especially in times of great trial.

“In the weeks and months ahead, I pray that we move forward as one nation discerning through civil discourse the answers to the substantive challenges we face.

“May God Bless the United States of America.”

