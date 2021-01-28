🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Scranton Primary Healthcare Center has introduced a new way for the public to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: by email.

To assist the public in registering for the vaccine shot and to improve phone access by the Center’s regular patients, an email address for COVID vaccine registration has been created, and could be reached at covidvaccine@scrantonprimary.org.

“We’re here to serve the public as best we can. Obviously, we will treat our current patients first, but as a Federally Qualified Health Care Center, we’re here to serve all who need health care in the area,” said Joseph H. Hollander, chief executive of the Scranton Primary Healthcare Center.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, the Center has already been providing vaccine shots to multiple protocol-approved groups and individuals over the past few weeks.

Because of the publicity that has been formulated as a result, many individuals have tried calling the Center to register for as shot, subsequently jamming the phone lines and making it difficult for regular patients to get through.

“The email address we instituted for COVID registration is the best way for people to sign up for the vaccine with us,” Hollander said.