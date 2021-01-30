🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Journal print edition is back!

While you were able to read the Abington Journal e-edition through the last 10 months, we know you missed the joy of holding the actual paper in your hands.

So we have returned it to real-life print edition.

“We heard from many of our loyal Abington Journal followers and decided to bring an old friend back with a newer, fresher look,” said Times Leader Media Group President and Publisher Mike Murray.

The Journal will publish the first Wednesday of every month and be available for home delivery.

You’ll notice the same great news, community and sports coverage the Journal has always featured. You’ll also notice a brighter, cleaner and easier to read design, delivering you the news you want most in the best format possible.

Along the way you’ll recognize some familiar faces and meet some new ones.

Liz Baumiester returns to the Journal, contributing stories, photos and columns.

Mary Therese Biebel and Mark Guydish will have recipes for you to try each month from the Abington Journal test kitchen. Try both of their recipes and let us know which one you liked best. We will run the best responses in the next edition of the Journal.

And, of course, Tom Robinson will be covering sports for us, leaving no stone unturned in search of the best sports stories in the Abington’s.

“We look forward to continuing to support Clark Summit local events and businesses,” Times Leader Media Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage said. “We are excited to help promote the ice festival so people can enjoy the outdoor festivities and jumpstart 2021.

“We want to hear and share your stories too. Send us photos, announcements, birthdays, engagements and everything else to ABJnews@timesleader.com.”

Feel free to reach out to our Executive Editor Joe Soprano at jsoprano@timesleader.com or 570-991-9363 if you have any questions or comments.We look forward to serving you as much as you look forward to reading the new Abington Journal.

“We know how much people love the Abington Journal and we hope they enjoy reading the ‘new’ Journal as much as we’ve enjoyed planning for it’s return,” Murray said.

