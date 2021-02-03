Classes and activities being held virtually during COVID pandemic

Emily Rancier, left, and Dori Waters lock up as they leave leave The Gathering Place recently. The wire woman sitting on the bench is known as Eleanor.

Postcards are for sale at The Gathering Place, featuring the works of local artists. Board menbers Dori Waters, left, and Emily Rancier are shown in the background.

Artwork of local artists hangs on the walls of the Gathering Place on South State Street in Clarks Summit.

The Open Door Food Pantry is located inside The Gathering Place on South State Street in Clarks Summit.

The back splash in the coffee shop at the Gathering Place is made of four-inch tiles made by Hungarian students as an art project.

CLARKS SUMMIT – During a recent interview with the Abington Journal, Dori Waters, board president of The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit, started many of her sentences with, “And, something else that we’re really proud of is … “

During a regular period in history, that might not be unusual. But, this is 2020/2021 and the organization has had to close its doors periodically for nearly a year.

Nevertheless, Waters and her board of directors, have persisted.

The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit is rising to the challenges of a pandemic with unique classes and activities that bring much needed culture to people during a difficult time.

An example of those efforts are “intellectual salons,” held virtually to provide opportunity for directed discussion on a variety of topics.

The stimulating atmosphere of an old-time salon with a twist of technology offers both education and entertainment, according to Dori Waters, president of the group’s Board of Directors.

Two of the most recent topics of discussion at the virtual events “Are women the second sex? Feminism and the Challenges in the 21st Century and “Understanding Boredom.”

Source of culture and community

The Gathering Place has served as a source of education and culture to the community since 2010.

Originally, the organization held classes in donated spots around town, but in 2017 found a permanent home at the municipal building.

Waters emphasized that in spite of its location, the organization does not use any tax dollars and is run by volunteers. It is funded through classes it sponsors and an annual donation drive.

“Our board of directors is a working board, “she said. “They do a lot of work.”

One of the things the board is most proud of is the group’s gallery space which showcases local artists.

So, when the pandemic hit and the organization was forced to temporarily close its doors, board members wanted to come up with another way to share local art with the community.

Waters asked several local artists to donate the use of their images for cards, which are being sold for $3.50 to raise money for the gallery.

The cards also contain information about how to purchase paintings directly from the artists, so it is a “win” for both the organization and the artist.

Community resources

Waters is also excited about a weekly newsletter that goes out every Tuesday.

“It has really kept us relevant with the community,” she said. “It’s a way of serving the community. It has all kinds of information, not only on what we’re doing, but also what other organizations are doing,” she said.

The virtual newsletter also provides links to online museums and virtual tours of historic places.

The organization also has vibrant Facebook and web pages which provides both information and inspiration about cultural activities and events.

An example, Waters said, this year the organization has sponsored a gallery showing of Verve Vertu, which taps into the creative energy of people with special needs.

Waters also holds a weekly zoom call which provides interaction with those with those with special needs simply because both she and the participants enjoy the conversation.

The Gathering Place continues to help the community by hosting an Open Door Food Pantry on the side entrance of the building.

Anyone can take food from the pantry at any time.

Waters said the pantry underscores that The Gathering Place is not only a cultural and educational community gem, but a resource those in and around Clarks Summit.

“We’re truly inclusive,” she said.

Bears in the Summit

Looking ahead to the summer, The Gathering Place is sponsoring a “Bears in the Summit” project which will include artwork reflecting the ability of residents to live in harmony with the black furry creatures.

To participate in the celebratory project, you can sponsor a downtown bear, decorate a bear, create a coloring book page or purchase an ad in the program.

Information about the projects and other projects sponsored by The Gathering Place is available on the group’s website at https://gatheringplacecs.org.