The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According to the agency: “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Bakerboyz Old Forge Pizza-Gerrity’s, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail Road, Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Gerrtity’s Supermarket No. 491, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail Road, Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Hood filters above fryers in the hot food production area have an accumulation of grease and static dust. There was no sign indicating that some produce items may contain a food grade wax in the produce area. A sign was posted during this inspection. Non-food contact surfaces (fan guards in the produce, meat and hot food production walk-in coolers) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

St. Stephen’s Booster Club, 1739 Bundy St., Scranton: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Creative Cakes and Desserts, 323 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Ken’s Bar, 119 Delaware Ave., Olyphant: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Abington Heights Middle School, Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Keyser Ave Six Packs To Go LCC, 1001 W. Oak St., Old Forge: Regualr inspection, in compliance.

Newton-Ransom Elementary School, 1549 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Sayona Food Mart, 100 N. Keyser Ave., Old Forge: Regular inspection, in complinace.

Schooner’s Pub, 723 E. Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Subway No. 13596, 860 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Omi Food @ Shoprite Daleville, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Covington Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Water heater is not producing hot water above 80*f at the time of inspection. Maintenance and plumber working on problem. Hot water shall be 110*f or above for equipment cleaning. Manager able to heat water until water heater problem is resolved. The handwash sink located in the prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Maintenance and plumber working on the water heater. There is not food processing taking place at the time of inspection.

Price Chopper No. 169, 1510 S. Main Ave., Taylor: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Open case refrigerator is not holding 41°F or below. Refrigerator not to be used to hold potentially hazardous foods. Food observed in the display produce area slimy to the touch, spoiled and is adulterated. Food removed from sale. Observed Infant Formula Similac Soy cans with use by date Jan 1, 2021 intended for sale in the food facility. Infant formulas were removed from sale. Fried fish, coleslaw and crab salad were held at range of 55°F and 58°F, in the cold display area in fish department, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food items were disposed for corrective action.

Dunkin Donuts No. 3650, 1510 Main St., Dickson City: Regular Inspection, in compliance. Violations: Liquid food ingredient storage containers, in the prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the solution. Observed 1 gal of milk with sell by dates of 1/3/21 intended for use in the food facility.

Microtel Inn & Suites, 232 Main St., Dickson City: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Sheetz, 500 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Shivam Takeout, 901 Capouse Ave., Scranton: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Beer Chicz, 409 Washington Ave., Jermyn: Change of ownership inspection, in compliance.

Burger King, 3 Montage Mtn. Road, Moosic: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Coccettis, 1124 S. Main St., Peckville: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dollar General No. 16293, 205 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Gourmet Restaurant, 645 Northern Blvd., PO Box 453, Chinchilla: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Non-food contact surfaces (the tables under the grill and hot holding equipment) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food and grease.

Throop Six Packcs To Go/Paul’s Quick, 670 Sanderson St., Throop: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment are not available or readily accessible in reach in refrigerator and the refrigerator behind the counter. Temperatures were within acceptable range during this inspection. Raw animal foods (eggs) were stored above ready to eat foods (milk, juice) in the walk-in cooler. The eggs were moved during this inspection. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration.

Abington Heights High School, Noble Road, Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Clarks Summit Elementary School, 400 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Waverly Elementary School, 103 Waverly Road, Waverly: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Applebee’s No. 3316, 74 Viewmont Mall, Dickson City: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41°F. Manager placed food in walk in cooler and ice bath in the Main Bain Unit for temporary corrective action. Bain Marie unit not holding required temperature.

Armetta’s Pizzeria, 329 Northern Blvd., Chinchilla: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Non-food contact surfaces (the underside of the deli slicer) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food residue. Non-food contact surfaces (window fan) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Comfort Inn Clarks Summit, 811 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dunkin Donuts, 927 South State St., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The current manager will email this inspector a copy of her Serve Safe certificate. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the reach in cooler in the back kitchen. A thermometer was placed in the unit at the time of this inspection.

Sunrise Cafe, 212 Depot St., Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Facility will contact this inspector once a new certificated has been received. Non-food contact (exhaust hood and filters) surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease. Non-food contact surfaces (sides of the fryer and grill) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease.

Tokyo Steakhouse, 500 Commerce Blvd., Dickson City: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Condensation was dripping from overhead walk-in cooler unit onto boxes of food stored below. Working containers in cleaning area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Burrito Loco Cantina & Grill LCC, 1126 Commerce Blvd., Dickson City: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Lakeland Elementary School-Mayfield Campus, 501 Linden St., Mayfield: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Loco Hombre Mexican Eatery, 661 Scranton/Carbondale Hwy., Eynon: Regular inspection, in compliance.

New Peach & Lilly, 611 S. State St., Unit C, Clarks Summit: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Loose/broken rubber door gaskets observed on the Baine Marie cooling unit. An open employee’s beverage container was observed on a food preparation table. The beverage was covered during this inspection. Non-food contact surfaces (the door to the pepsi cooler and the sides of the reach in upright freezer)not cleaned at a frequency to preclude ccumulation of old food residue. Hood filters above the woks have an accumulation of grease and static dust.

Pro Fitness, 3356 Birney Ave., Moosic: Opening inspection, in compliance.

South Abington Elementary School, 640 Northern Blvd., Box 163, South Abington Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Subway No. 37943, 900 Commerce (Walmart) Blvd., Dickson City: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Refrigeration unit not holding required temperature, observed non-TCS foods. PIC adjusted thermostat.

Mayfield Sub Shop, 328 Main St., Childs: Opening inspection, in compliance.