TUNKHANNOCK — The Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater would like to invite you to read “The Old Man and the Sea” and “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway as part of this year’s Wyoming County Reads project, sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in free Zoom book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla and see the acclaimed movies “The Old Man and the Sea” and “A Farewell to Arms” free of charge at the Dietrich Theater.

This will be the 17th year of the Tunkhannock Public Library’s and the Dietrich Theater’s partnership on this project. Each year when choosing the books and movies for Wyoming County Reads, the following criteria is used for selection — the books and films have to be acclaimed, and these works definitely meet that standard.

Ernest Hemingway received the Pulitzer Prize for his novel “The Old Man and the Sea” and the book contributed to their awarding him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954. The 1958 film version of “The Old Man and the Sea” starring Spencer Tracy won an Oscar, and the 1932 film “A Farewell to Arms” starring Helen Hayes and Gary Cooper was awarded two Oscars.

The impetus for this year’s selection, however, came from WVIA. On April 5, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s three-part, six hour documentary “Hemingway” will premiere on WVIA.

Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler shared, “After learning about the Hemingway documentary from Chris Norton of WVIA, it seemed like the perfect pick. We had never read an Ernest Hemingway novel as part of Wyoming County Reads even though he is viewed as one of the most influential and iconic American 20th Century authors, and to have the opportunity to learn about this complex man and his work from a Ken Burns’ documentary, well, it just doesn’t get better than that.”

The following is the schedule of events for this year’s Wyoming County Reads, and all are welcome to participate in one or all parts or of program:

Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.: “Old Man and the Sea” book discussion via Zoom

Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.: “Old Man and the Sea” Movie at the Dietrich Theater

Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.: “A Farewell to Arms” book discussion via Zoom

Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.: A 30 minute preview of “Hemingway” by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick with WVIA at the Dietrich Theater followed by the showing of “A Farewell to Arms”

Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. –Monday, April 5 – “Hemingway” documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premieres on WVIA.

According to discussion leader, Bill Chapla, “Both books relate poignantly to our world today. ‘The Old Man and the Sea,’ a classic from our high school days, is a quick read but long in discussion. Hemingway’ simplicity of style and complexity of context is evident in this work. Not only is this novel a fable of the spirit of man, but it is also a religious parable. ‘A Farewell to Arms,’ a modern day Greek tragedy, is a realistic depiction of the disillusions of war and how true relationships are made difficult in a fractured world which is what we have now.”

To register for the Zoom book discussions, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Free tickets to the movie showings are limited and can be picked up at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or reserved by calling the number mentioned above.

The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distanced seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.