Classes

Kids

Drawing, Painting & Printmaking for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Fridays, March 19, 26, April 2, 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Steve Colley

Class Limit – 6

Admission: $40 for 4 sessions

Students will explore a variety of mediums and techniques including pencil, pastel, charcoal, mono-prints, block printing and gyotaku.

Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext#3 to register. *Masks and social distancing are required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Mixed Media for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Fridays, February 19, 26, March 5, 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Steve Colley

Class Limit – 6

Admission: $40 for 4 sessions

Venture into the world of art and discover many of the innovative methods and exciting materials used by famous artists. In this class, students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing are required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Pottery & Sculpture for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Series 1 – January 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12

Series 2 – April 16, 23, 30, May 7

Instructor: Steve Colley

Class Limit – 6

Admission: $40 for 4-class series

Students will have the opportunity to throw pots on pottery wheels as well as learn hand building techniques such as slab building and creating coil pots. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing are required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Adult

Chair Yoga via Zoom

For ages 18 to adult

Mondays, Jan 4 – April 26 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. excluding April 5

Fridays, Jan 8 – April 30 from 10 to 11:15 a.m., excluding April 2

Instructor: Donna Fetzko, M.S., CNC, RYT

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne & Wyoming Counties, & the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation

Chair yoga brings all the benefits of yoga to anyone who may feel challenged by a traditional yoga class. With the aid of a chair we can strengthen our bodies, increase mobility in our joints, improve balance and flexibility and experience an overall sense of well-being.

Registration is required. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3 to register.

Decorative Painting

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 to adult

Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Feb. 17, 24, March 17, 24, 31, April 14, 21, 28

Instructor: Teresa Brewer

Cost: $20 per class + cost of painting surface

Learn decorative painting techniques while creating decorative pieces for your home or to give as gifts. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing are required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

The Gel Pen Experience

For ages 18 and up

Held via Zoom

Tuesday, February 23, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Instructor: Dr. Mary Murphy Fox

Admission: $50

Supplies needed: black gel pen, sketch book of your choice

Meditative drawing resulting in art you will be proud of.

No artistic ability or experience necessary. Using a black gel pen, guided structured doodling will teach you how to relax and stay in the moment. The process will guide you to move away from day to day frustrations, including the COVID pandemic. The goal is enjoying the process not the outcome. Take a step back from life and enjoy the moment. You deserve it. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Kundalini Yoga via Zoom

For ages 18 and up

Mondays, Jan. 11 – April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. excluding April 5

Wednesdays, Jan. 13 – April 28 from 5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Instructor: Barbara Tierney

Cost: $10 per class

Experience the gifts that Kundalini yoga, as taught by Yogi Bhajan, has to offer as you explore breath, movement and mantra. Kundalini yoga is challenging to everyone yet can be done by everyone. Please have a yoga mat and blanket.

Registration is required. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3 to register.

Open Studio & Portfolio Prep ages 13 and up

At the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock

Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Session 1 – COMPLETED

Session 2 – Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

Session 3 – March 2, 9, 16, 23

Session 4 – March 30, April 6, 13, 20

Class Limit – 6

Instructor: Steve Colley

Cost: $65 per 4-class session

Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing are required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Pottery & Sculpture ages 13 and up

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Series 1 – COMPLETED

Series 2 – Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24

Series 3 – March 3, 10, 17, 24

Series 4 – March 31, April 7, 14, 21

Instructor: Steve Colley

Class Limit – 6

Cost: $65 for a 4-class series

In this class students will be introduced to the medium of clay. They will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied. All levels of experience are welcome.

Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing is required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Quilters Meetup

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Ages 18 and up

Wednesdays, Jan. 13 – March 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Are you a hand-quilter? Do you have a quilt project you are working on and would like to swap tips, gain inspiration and converse with other local quilters? Here is your chance! Bring your project and supplies and, of course, enthusiasm to quilt! Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing is required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Simply Yoga via Zoom

For ages 18 to adult

Wednesdays, Jan. 6 to April 28 at 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Instructor: Donna Fetzko

Class Limit – 11

Admission: $10 per class

Yoga is an ideal exercise to promote overall health, strengthen the body, improve flexibility, increase energy and decrease stress. Classes are suitable for all levels and presented in a user-friendly, safe and effective YogaFit style. Please wear comfortable clothes, have a mat, towel or blanket, water…and be prepared to enjoy the enlightening experience of yoga. You will be refreshed and renewed afterwards. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Veterans Meetup & Workshop

For ages 18 and up

Fridays, March 12, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Meet up for conversation and comradery with fellow veterans and military service members. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

*Masks and social distancing is required for ALL classes for the safety of students and instructors.

Events

February Mini Fest

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

February 19 – 25

7 Films in 7 days!

*The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.

Wyoming County Reads – Hemingway

Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms

March 3 at 7 p.m. – Old Man and the Sea book discussion via Zoom

March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Old Man and the Sea Movie at the Dietrich Theater

March 17 at 7 p.m. – A Farewell to Arms book discussion via Zoom

March 31 at 1 p.m. – A Farewell to Arms Movie

March 31 at 7 p.m. – A trailer of Hemingway by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick with WVIA at the Dietrich Theater A Farewell to Arms movie showing to follow

April 5 – Hemingway, a documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will premiere on WVIA

Admission: Free

Presented by the Tunkhannock Public Library, WVIA and the Dietrich Theater

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners

The Tunkhannock Public Library, WVIA and the Dietrich Theater would like to invite you to read Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms by Hemingway as part of this year’s Wyoming County Reads project. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library. Take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla. See the acclaimed movies Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms at the Dietrich Theater. Hemingway, a documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will premiere on WVIA on April 5. For more information, please call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022×3.

*The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.

Old Man and the Sea – Dietrich Film Favorite

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners

The Old Man and the Sea is a 1958 American adventure drama film based on the 1952 novel of the same name by Ernest Hemingway. The film stars Spencer Tracy and depicts the story of an

old fisherman who has gone 84 days without a catch. His only friend is a 14-year-old boy named Jabby, who has been barred by his father from accompanying the old man out to sea. On the old man’s 85th day out, he finally hooks a huge marlin, which he then tries to bring in and haul in from far out from shore. For three days and nights he battles the fish, which is portrayed in the film (as it had been in Hemingway’s novella) as a trial of mental and physical courage that becomes the ultimate test for him of his worth as a man. Reservations are highly encouraged, due to limited seating. Reserve your tickets by visiting www.Dietrichtheater.com, by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022×3.

*The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.

A Farewell to Arms – Dietrich Film Favorite and

Hemingway by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick preview

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners

Before the 7 p.m. showing WVIA will be screening a trailer of Hemingway a Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary that explores the life and work of the legendary writer Ernest Hemingway and his enduring influence on literature and culture.

A Farewell to Arms is a 1932 American romance drama film starring Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper, and Adolphe Menjou, based on the 1929 novel A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway. A Farewell to Arms is about a tragic romantic love affair between Frederic Henry an American driving ambulances for the Italian Army during World War I and Catherine Barkley a British Red Cross nurse. The film received Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Sound, and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Art Direction. Reserve your tickets by visiting www.Dietrichtheater.com, by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022×3.

*The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.