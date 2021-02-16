🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Lackawanna Historical Society will continue its popular “Lackawanna Past Times” Zoom lecture series in 2021.

The Lackawanna Past Times virtual lecture series presents programs on local history topics biweekly on Fridays at 2 p.m. Email lackawannahistory@gmail.com or check the society’s Facebook page for the Zoom login.

Friday, February 26 at 2 p.m.: “Mrs. Thomas Jefferson” portrayed by Gina Aleo Gordon will shine light on the more personal side of presidential history.

Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m.: “Scranton Broadcasters and the Women Who Ran It” is a spotlight by WBRE/WYOU Creative Director Rebecca Stitzer on WYOU founder Madger Megargee Holcomb and her sisters

Friday, March 26 at 2 p.m.: “Beyond the Society Page” Tina Lesher, Ed.D., Shares stories about her experience as a woman working for Scranton newspapers in the 1960s

Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m.: Early Jermyn History with former Jermyn mayor Bruce Smallacombe

Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m.: Covington Township History with North Pocono historian Ted Baird

If you miss any of our lectures, or want to see previous programs, videos can be found on our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/lackawannahistory/videos.

For more information, contact the Society at 570-344-3841 or by email at lackawannahistory@gmail.com.