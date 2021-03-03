Church uses technology, drive-in services to connect during pandemic

NEWTON TWP. — Moving his family to another part of the state and starting a new job amid a pandemic wasn’t easy for Rev. Jim Hollister, pastor of Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive.

“It was probably the hardest transition that I’ve ever made,” he said. “Fortunately, the folks at Countryside have been really patient, generous and kind. But it’s really been a challenge, because, of course, so much of a pastor’s work is relational.”

Hollister and his congregation took that challenge and flipped it into an opportunity.

From podcasts, to a toll-free phone number through which people can call and listen to the latest sermon, Countryside has been using every method at its disposal to stay socially connected while physically distant. The church conducted drive-in services earlier in the pandemic through November, but transitioned to online-only messages in December. They will resume drive-in services on Sunday, March 7 and continue weekly.

People are invited to gather from 10 to 10:30 a.m in their vehicles in the parking lot in front of the portico and, when weather conditions allow, at the top of the hill. A sound system will be set up for those parked closest to the building, and others can tune in via their vehicle radios. The AM frequency will be provided to churchgoers after they arrive.

Hollister said all are welcome, and he stressed that health and safety guidelines will be followed.

“We’ve done everything that we can think of to keep it as COVID-safe and responsible as we know how to do,” he said.

The pastor explained the services are geared mostly toward the “Countryside family,” but it also provides “a safe space to check out Countryside as a church but also to check out church in general.”

Hollister, with his wife, Sandra and son, Peter, an eighth grade student at Abington Heights Middle School, moved here to begin his position as Pastor at Countryside Community Church on July 1, 2020. His immediate past position was at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Clearfield County. He has been in full-time pastoral ministry for 22 years.

The biggest challenge for the church during the pandemic, he said, has been staying connected with each other. But that challenge also yielded many blessings. And at the top of that list are the new methods of reaching people they wouldn’t have thought of before.

For example, the church offers weekly podcasts for people who wish to listen online. These can be found at countryside-church.org/podcasts/podcast and on iTunes and Spotify. But there’s also an option for those who struggle with technology or don’t have sufficient internet access. To listen to the latest sermon, all one has to do is pick up the phone, dial 888-832-3818 and stay on the line.

“As we come out of this, I think that’s going to end up being a strength — that we’ll be able to connect with people who aren’t physically able to be in our building in a way that we wouldn’t have been able to do and maybe wouldn’t have even thought of … before the pandemic,” Hollister said.

When asked what he would say if he were able to give just one message to encourage people during the pandemic, the pastor didn’t hesitate.

“You’re not alone,” he said with confidence.

“I’ve experienced it, and I’m sure other folk have to, where it just feels like you’re all alone and there’s nobody here. And if you don’t have family, then you turn that up to 11.”

“I think about all the statistics about increases in suicide rates and substance abuse and all those things that come from people being hopeless and feeling like they’re all alone,” he continued. “I would just want to say, you’re not [alone]. And people do really care about you. And way more important than that, God absolutely does still care for you. … And the church is a place to realize that and be reminded of it.”