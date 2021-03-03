🔊 Listen to this

Rotary Club of the Abingtons member David Griffin recently received the Paul Harris Fellow award for his many years of service and contributions to the club.

The award is named for Paul Harris, who is a founder of Rotary. Every year, the Rotary Club of the Abingtons honors one or more members who live by the Rotary ideals. The club makes a donation of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation to fund its various programs such as scholarships, Polio Plus Campaign, student exchange and others.

“This award is so important to the recipient because it recognizes the hard work they put in and shows that it did not go unrecognized,” said Christopher Calvey Jr., president of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. “Dave has been so instrumental in our club and always volunteering and participating in club events. He is present at most every weekly meeting and every board meeting. Really goes above and beyond the call of duty on a consistent basis.”

Rotary Club of the Abingtons members and past district governors Warren Watkins, Gus Vlassis; U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and Roger Mattas select the award recipient. The award winner receives a Paul Harris Foundation medallion and pin and a certificate from Rotary International.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons first Paul Harris Foundation award was given to the late Mike Kuchta of Commonwealth Telephone in 1950. Since then the club has awarded 103 awards for a total of $10,300 to the foundation. Spouses and other family members can also receive the award. All awards are approved by the Board of Directors and presented to the them by the committee of past district governors.

“We review our many members and determine one in particular who as a member, displays himself with our motto ‘Service Above Self,’” said Watkins. “We review his or her membership, participation, longevity and other criteria that we feel is important. We give out at least one Paul Harris Foundation a year and in some years, have exceeded that number when we felt it is important to do so.”

Griffin joined the Rotary Club of the Abingtons on June 5, 2008, and has been on the board of directors since 2015. He participates in the Rotary’s Fourth of July display at the Abington Heights Middle School as well the Salvation Army Kettle Drive, highway cleanup and the Christmas tree angel program. He also helps with the maintenance of the flower and trash containers along State Street.

“I enjoy the Rotary because I’ve met many wonderful people through the club”, said Griffin who is the vice president/ branch manager at the Clarks Summit office of Community Bank NA at 931 S. Sate St., Clarks Summit.

He has two sons – Patrick, 29, who is a a doctor of physical therapy for FX Physical Therapy Hunt Valley in Maryland, and Connor, 27, a CPA senior analysts in corporate development for Azura Vascular Care in Malvern.

“Dave got his award because of his 13 years of service to the club, as a club director and chairman of various club committees. Also for his outstanding attendance and a multitude of other things including his outstanding career in banking,” said Watkins.

Rotary Club of the Abington’s meets each Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Company banquet hall. To join, call Christopher Calvey Jr. at the Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. at 570-586-0811 for an application and for any questions about the club.