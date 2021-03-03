Colton Wheeler, 7, does his school work in the Comm Kids After School Room in the basement of the Waverly Community House.

Students of various grades and ages do school work in the Comm Kids After School Room in the basement of the Waverly Community House.

Students of various grades and ages do school work in the Comm Kids After School Room in the basement of the Waverly Community House.

The students that attend the Comm Kids After School Room in the basement of the Waverly Community House all have their own coat hangers with their names on them.

Maria Wilson, director of the Waverly Community House, talks about keeping the center open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waverly Community House has a thrift store on its the second floor.

WAVERLY – The Waverly Community House, affectionately known as “The Comm,” founded in 1920, has always been a full service center, providing year round child-care programs, classes and recreational facilities for residents across the area.

When last March the Center, along with the rest of the country, found themselves in a pandemic, its methods may have changed a bit, but its vision never faltered.

Maria Wilson, executive director, said the center’s board was committed to complete compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders, while doing all it could to keep the center going.

One of the first events that center staff reworked was breakfast with the Bunny, which transformed into a “Drive by the Bunny” event.

Wilson said, at that point, there were no other Easter events geared to children and the cars lined the street with little ones waving at the bunny.

The second thing that Comm had to do was figure out was a way to hold a six-week camp which was scheduled to start at the end of June.

So Wilson put together a committee of current and former counselors to come up with ideas of how children could gather in small socially distanced groups.

About 80 campers were broken down into small groups with extra counselors and camp was a success, she said.

But, at that point, Wilson and her board weren’t focused on making money, they were focused on keeping the Comm functioning, even when similar recreational spots had closed down.

Although the Center did receive some CARES funding which allowed them to pay staff, they were also facing other COVID-19 related costs, including installing portable sinks, sanitizing supplies and staffing.

The Center also held an outdoor Halloween event, with staggered times for participants.

But, by that time, Wilson said staff was getting a better understanding of how to make it work, while staying within the guidelines.

At Christmastime, little ones were able to let Santa know what was on their Christmas list and enjoy a hot chocolate, willing to put up with chilly temperatures.

Last fall, the Comm opened its after-school program — which now has expanded to school time hours during school closures — and virtual learning.

It also now runs a preschool program.

Students are provided with handwashing stations and plenty of social distancing.

Students with earphones listen to their teachers teach, while also having the benefits of the Comm’s structured schedule.

Kaylee Cummings, the after school program director, said the children have been good-spirited about complying with all the requirements, including wearing masks.

Wilson said the Comm Center makes its after school and preschool program a priority because it provides people the opportunity to work without worry and a positive environment for children to thrive and learn.

Celebrating 100 years

The Center would have been celebrating 100 years in 2020, but wasn’t able to do so in the grand style it had been planning.

The Centennial Dance, for example, had to be cancelled.

But the Comm was very successful with other events that it reworked for safety and compliance.

For example, last fall the center held a golf tournament at Glen Oak, and it turned out well.

“It was outside and in compliance with the rules,” Wilson said. “Everyone was great.”

Wilson said its most successful reworked event was its Artisan Marketplace, which it held outside on the lawn.

Tickets were purchased prior to the event and those attending arrived on a staggered schedule, ensuring that no more than 250 people were on the center’s lawn at a time.

Wilson remembers being at a board meeting last March when she realized that the pandemic could significantly impact the Comm.

At that point, the organization was doing well, with a great donor base and more than enough volunteers.

When the pandemic hit, Wilson wasn’t sure its impact on the Comm’s finances, so the organization applied for a PPD program and took out a line of credit.

But they also asked their donors for help.

At first, they didn’t know if asking was appropriate. But they realized as they acquired more and more information, that people want to help.

So their fundraising letters went out and people responded.

It hasn’t been a money making kind of year, but the Comm has survived and will survive, Wilson is sure.