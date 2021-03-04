Event set for noon to 5 p.m. at departures section of airport terminal

AVOCA — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will partner with the American Red Cross today to hold what is expected to be the first of many blood drives at the airport.

Eric McKitish, director of marketing, communications and air service development at the airport, said the event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. departures section of the terminal building.

The American Red Cross has over 135 years of experience providing humanitarian aid, including more than 75 years of supplying blood to those in need.

McKitish said each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of many more.

“This is a great way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in our community and across the country,” McKitish said. “We are very excited about going RED!”

While the American Red Cross does try to accommodate walk-in donors, McKitish said due to social distancing, they are requesting donors schedule appointments. He said at this time, there are a few spots remaining.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the airport and the American Red Cross, extreme winter weather has caused hundreds of blood drive cancellations in about 30 states and forced more than 21,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to go uncollected.

The news release stated: “One donation can help up to three patients in need. The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of that effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. We are committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic.”

”It’s not every day that we can do something that has such a lifesaving impact, and Team AVP is proud to host this event,” McKitish said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.