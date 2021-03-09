🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — In keeping with his commitment to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, joined Gov. Tom Wolf and business industry leaders outlining a plan to give $145 million in state funding to affected businesses in the hospitality industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flynn said Lackawanna County will be receiving $2.3 million. Metroaction through the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce will distribute the funding. The program information will be posted by Wednesday, March 3 at www.metroaction.org/grants or by calling 570-342-7711 extension 15.

“The very roots of my hard-work ethic came from the hospitality industry,” Flynn said. As a young man, I worked as a bus-boy, waiter, and bartender and eventually owned my own tavern and restaurant. I know too well the hard work that these men and women put into the hospitality industry every day.”

“These grants are above and beyond the previous grants and low interest loans that have been made available here in Pennsylvania,” Flynn said. I will continue to work with the governor to help our businesses.”

A business is eligible if:

• It has a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) and where accommodations, food or drink is served to or provided for the public, with or without charge

• It has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees

• It has a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million

• It was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020 and remains in operation and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the date of application

• COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact on the eligible applicant which makes the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the eligible applicant.

Priority will be given to applicants that:

• Have not received a loan or grant issued under the authority of the commonwealth or the commonwealth’s political subdivisions or by the federal government

• Were subject to closure by the governor’s disaster declaration

• or Can demonstrate one of the following: A reduction in gross receipts of 50 percent or more for the period beginning after March 31, 2020, and ending before Dec. 31, 2020, in comparison to the period beginning after March 31, 2019, and ending before Dec. 31, 2019; If the eligible applicant was not in operation during the entire comparison period, but was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, a monthly average reduction in gross receipts of 50 percent or more for the period beginning after March 31, 2020, and ending before Dec. 31, 2020, in comparison to the period beginning after Jan. 1, 2020, and ending before April 1, 2020.

The program guidelines are on the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development website http://dced.pa.gov.