SCRANTON — Marywood University was recently notified that it is the recipient of the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) NetVUE Program Development Grant, in the amount of $46,153. The grant will be used between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2023. Marywood University is among a group of NetVUE, the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education, a nationwide network of colleges and universities formed to enrich the intellectual and theological exploration of vocation among undergraduate students.

Marywood University’s “Integrative Core Curriculum Fellows Program” was developed to build a curricular structure that supports integrative learning and vocational exploration strategies in the new Core. The Core Curriculum helps students think critically, examine values carefully, and act responsibly. Additionally, the Core Curriculum challenges students to engage in civic responsibility in terms of social justice, unmet human needs, and empowerment of others, as it provides a context within which students can realize meaningful personal and professional lives.

This grant program will help Marywood to intentionally support and thread reflective practices that develop vocation throughout the Core in a systematic, measured, and faculty-led process. The work of the eight Fellows and the Project Team will equip Core faculty with the knowledge,

support, and materials to integrate opportunities for students to begin to recognize their life’s purpose and their impact on those around them.

Marywood University’s mission and message of passion and purposes matches the student’s academics with cultural, social and human experience to give each student a fully immersive education—one that prepares students to make a difference and impact on the world.

Colleges and universities that are members of NetVUE are already committed to campus activities that encourage vocational exploration by students. These institutions are making significant investments of their own resources to develop and sustain vocational exploration initiatives. In order to support NetVUE member campuses in their work, Lilly Endowment Inc., has provided funding to The Council of Independent Colleges to be used for NetVUE Program Development Grants. Leaders at colleges and universities have observed that grants for program development at even modest levels enable their institutions to strengthen and expand existing programs significantly.

For additional information about Marywood University, please visit marywood.edu, or call the Office of Admissions at 570 348-6234. For additional information about the CIC or NetVUE, please visit cic.edu/programs/netvue/program-development-grants.