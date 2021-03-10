Respected Jesuit, 61, was in second term as institution’s president

🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The University of Scranton announced on Wednesday that university President Rev. Scott Pilarz has died of complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I am saddened to report that Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., the University’s 24th and 27th President, passed away today at the age of 61,” reads an e-mail issued to members of the University of Scranton community by James M. Slattery, the chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, on Wednesday evening.

“Anyone who spent time with Father Pilarz experienced his humor, compassion and genuine humanity,” Slattery said in his email. “He was a person for others in every sense, devoted to a life of service that exemplifies what it means to be a Jesuit and a priest.”

Pilarz, who announced his diagnosis publicly in 2018, was set to step down as president on May 31 of this year, following the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

He was in his second term as president; after originally serving as president from 2003 to 2011, Pilarz returned to the post in 2018 after his successor, Rev. Kevin Quinn, stepped down.

Through his two terms as president, Pilarz “transformed campus and advanced our mission,” Slattery said.

“The exceptional success of the Pride, Passion, Promise Campaign made possible the largest and most ambitious projects in the University’s history — everything from the Patrick & Margaret DeNaples Center, John & Jacquelyn Dionne Campus Green and Loyola Science Center, to Christopher and Margaret Condron Hall, and Sandra & Paul Montrone Hall and the hall that would bear his name.”

Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, the Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, issued a statement of his own on Wednesday night mourning the loss of his friend and colleague.

“On behalf of the clergy and faithful in the Diocese of Scranton – I wish to express our deepest condolences to The University of Scranton community and the family of Rev. Scott Pilarz, SJ, upon learning of his passing,” Bambera said.

“Since first coming to know him personally in 2003, I have witnessed first-hand his commitment to Jesuit ideals, the mission of The University of Scranton and most especially to the students and faculty of the university. I pray that Father Pilarz’s family, friends and the entire University of Scranton community may find peace and comfort in the consoling love of Jesus Christ during this time of tremendous sadness.”

University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeff Gingerich, Ph.D., will serve as acting president until June 1, when Joseph G. Marina will begin his term as president as was originally planned.

A public viewing is being planned, and Slattery said that information about how the university community could pay their respects will be shared soon.